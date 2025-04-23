Why bp works for me

You have the skills, we have the opportunities

At bp, we love to learn. Niamh, who features in our video, recently graduated from our early careers apprenticeship programme. She talked about the support she’s received to help her progress with her studies while gaining experience in the workplace.Balancing work and personal growth is important at bp. Mentoring programmes, like the one Karen spoke about in the video – our digital initiative focused on women in leadership roles – are designed to empower talented individuals looking to progress their careers, develop their skills and make global connections.

