Supporting UK colleagues through life’s toughest moments

We chatted with two parents at bp, Nehal and Paul, about how this policy has supported them financially and emotionally during this difficult time.



Can you share your experience of the neonatal period with your child?



Due to extreme prematurity, the progress with our baby’s health was always one step forward and two steps back. I cannot forget the moment when the doctor advised that their chances of survival were minimal due to a life-threatening condition." - Nehal

Paul: Following my baby's birth and admission to the Simpsons Special Care Babies Neonatal care unit in Edinburgh, it was without doubt the toughest journey of my life. The saying that being a parent is the hardest job you’ll ever have is so true, and it becomes even harder when your baby is not well." - Paul

How did bp's neonatal care leave policy support you during this time?

I cannot have imagined myself being back at work while the wee one was between life and death. bp’s enhanced neonatal care leave policy tremendously helped my partner and I endure the darkest days of our lives together as a family. The provision of continued full pay (as per the terms of the policy) alleviated any financial stress, which meant our complete focus was on our baby’s health and progress." - Nehal

It was a lifeline! When we found out about our baby’s condition, and that he would need an extended stay in the neonatal intensive care unit, a colleague in HR reached out to inform me of the policy and the support this could give. It lifted a huge weight off my shoulders and allowed me to focus on being there for my baby and family during one of our toughest times. Without bp’s enhanced neonatal care leave policy, I would have had to go back to work sooner or take unpaid time off to support my family. The leave allowed me to be at the neonatal unit without the stress of work, knowing financially my family wouldn’t be suffering." - Paul

How did bp's policy impact your ability to support your partner and bond with your child?

As I work in a safety-critical part of the business at bp, it is of utmost importance to practise ‘mind safety’ and be fully attentive at work. I’m grateful that the policy not only enabled the support for my family but also contributed to the safety agenda in the industry. I was able to assure myself when our baby was discharged from the hospital and focus my attention to ongoing tasks after returning to the workplace." - Nehal