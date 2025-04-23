Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Life@bp
  4. Our stories
  5. Supporting UK colleagues through life’s toughest moments

Supporting UK colleagues through life’s toughest moments

Published:
23 April 2025

We chatted with two bp employees in the UK about how they’ve benefitted from bp’s enhanced policies for parents with newborns in neonatal care

bp launched its enhanced neonatal care leave policy in January 2024, almost a year and a half before the UK government introduced statutory support in April 2025.

 

Available from day one of joining bp, this discretionary benefit enables all UK employees with newborns receiving care in neonatal units the opportunity to take leave from work on full pay for up to 12 weeks, subject to the terms of the policy.

 

Content warning: this article contains sensitive information relating to people’s personal experiences of having children in neonatal care, which some readers may find triggering.

bp's enhanced neonatal care leave ppolicy
We chatted with two parents at bp, Nehal and Paul, about how this policy has supported them financially and emotionally during this difficult time. 

 

Can you share your experience of the neonatal period with your child?

 

Due to extreme prematurity, the progress with our baby’s health was always one step forward and two steps back. I cannot forget the moment when the doctor advised that their chances of survival were minimal due to a life-threatening condition." - Nehal

Paul: Following my baby's birth and admission to the Simpsons Special Care Babies Neonatal care unit in Edinburgh, it was without doubt the toughest journey of my life. The saying that being a parent is the hardest job you’ll ever have is so true, and it becomes even harder when your baby is not well." - Paul

How did bp's neonatal care leave policy support you during this time?

 

I cannot have imagined myself being back at work while the wee one was between life and death. bp’s enhanced neonatal care leave policy tremendously helped my partner and I endure the darkest days of our lives together as a family. The provision of continued full pay (as per the terms of the policy) alleviated any financial stress, which meant our complete focus was on our baby’s health and progress." - Nehal

It was a lifeline! When we found out about our baby’s condition, and that he would need an extended stay in the neonatal intensive care unit, a colleague in HR reached out to inform me of the policy and the support this could give. It lifted a huge weight off my shoulders and allowed me to focus on being there for my baby and family during one of our toughest times. Without bp’s enhanced neonatal care leave policy, I would have had to go back to work sooner or take unpaid time off to support my family. The leave allowed me to be at the neonatal unit without the stress of work, knowing financially my family wouldn’t be suffering." - Paul

How did bp's policy impact your ability to support your partner and bond with your child?

 

As I work in a safety-critical part of the business at bp, it is of utmost importance to practise ‘mind safety’ and be fully attentive at work. I’m grateful that the policy not only enabled the support for my family but also contributed to the safety agenda in the industry. I was able to assure myself when our baby was discharged from the hospital and focus my attention to ongoing tasks after returning to the workplace." - Nehal

It allowed me to be by my son’s bedside when he needed us most and gave me the chance to support my wife. If we were not able to be together during those times, it would have been extremely difficult for her. The policy really gave us that lifeline and feeling of support from bp, which has continued following my return to work." - Paul

*Under the policy, UK parents employed by bp, whose baby is admitted to neonatal care for at least seven continuous days in the first 28 days of being born are eligible to take additional paid leave, for up to 12 weeks (after any period of maternity, paternity or adoption leave and within 68 weeks of the child’s birth). The amount of leave parents are eligible for is relative to the length of time their baby spends in the neonatal care unit and must be taken in blocks of one week or more.
Find out more about bp's UK family-friendly benefits

Job opportunities at bp

Related content

bp in the UK

bp has been based in the UK for over 100 years and we intend to be here for a long time to come. We continue to invest in our businesses so we can provide the energy the country needs

Flexible working

We know that there’s much more to life than work. That’s why we take a flexible approach. It benefits you and us. See how a bit of balance makes all the difference

Life@bp

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business