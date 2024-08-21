Sunbury family day

This summer bp ran its second bp London and South East Family Day at its Sunbury site where 3,400+ employees and their family members enjoyed day of fun family activities . We speak with Sonia, one of Working Families Business resource group (BRG)’s committee members to find out more about the event.

bp’s Family Day allows me to ‘show off’ my workplace

The summer event is put on by the site’s Our Workplace team in collaboration with the UK Working Families BRG. It follows bp’s recent award for being the UK’s top company for Best Family Network (won at the Working Families Best Practice Award).

The Family Day sounds like it was a lot of fun! Can you tell us more about it?



bp colleagues and their family members came to enjoy our beautiful site and take part in lots of fun activities. We had a fire engine, police car, bouncy castle, owl display and petting zoo, fairground games, face-painters, photobooth, our very own bp choir and even a silent disco. Older children and family members were treated to a tour of our hydrogen lab onsite and we also had a demonstration of our very own robot.

Why does bp put on this event?



Our Working Families BRG works hard with our leaders and site operators to create a culture where working families thrive. Events such as the family day, helps create an inclusive environment in our workplace and is true to ‘Who we are’, with our commitment to ‘Care for others’. Personally, I felt proud to ‘show off’ my workplace to my husband and children, with our fantastic facilities onsite. They loved seeing our social area where we are encouraged to take breaks inbetween meetings. We have a fantastic outdoor area with basketball nets and other park games such as table tennis and mini golf, as well as indoor spaces with a pool table, air hockey amongst other games.

What personally was so special about the day?



The highlight for my two boys (eight and five) was the circus and bubble wand acts, bouncy castle and penalty shoot-out contest. For me, this event made me feel more connected to bp: a place where I can combine my personal life and my work life. It helps me maintain high morale at work, with a strong sense of belonging. bp makes me feel valued and I felt very proud to introduce my family to my peers.

Any lasting comments?