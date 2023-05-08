In 2009, we signed a 20-year contract to deliver technical assistance to the consortium, so we need new technical experts and managers to deliver that contract. As we expand our operations in the Rumaila field, we’re committed to recruiting more talented, capable and adaptable people. It’s a fantastic opportunity for you and will present many opportunities to grow long term with our team.

Beyond this current project, there are still 20 billion barrels of oil to recover from Rumaila and countless other oil reserves across the country. We believe this will be the start of a long-term relationship with the people of Iraq. It will lead to continued recruitment of more people, from many different backgrounds, all working together to tackle the challenges presented by Rumaila.