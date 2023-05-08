There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!
In 2009, we signed a 20-year contract to deliver technical assistance to the consortium, so we need new technical experts and managers to deliver that contract. As we expand our operations in the Rumaila field, we’re committed to recruiting more talented, capable and adaptable people. It’s a fantastic opportunity for you and will present many opportunities to grow long term with our team.
Beyond this current project, there are still 20 billion barrels of oil to recover from Rumaila and countless other oil reserves across the country. We believe this will be the start of a long-term relationship with the people of Iraq. It will lead to continued recruitment of more people, from many different backgrounds, all working together to tackle the challenges presented by Rumaila.
A sustainable approach to business is inherent in our purpose – reimagining energy for people and our planet
To mark bp's 5th anniversary in Iraq, discover five facts about one of the world’s largest oilfields
Framework agreement signed during state visit to UK