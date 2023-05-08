There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Opportunities with bp in the United Arab Emirates cover our Upstream business, Downstream businesses and Global energy trading.
Wherever your strengths and interests lie, we’ll invest in your long-term development.
You’ll also enjoy an environment where the emphasis is on building strong relationships, people are given the freedom to show what they can do and safety is the absolute priority.
So where will you fit in?
The regional organization for our upstream business is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, which supports our offices in Oman and Jordan, and representative offices in Kuwait, Saudi and Qatar.
In Abu Dhabi, our interests include joint venture partnerships with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and shareholdings in the Abu Dhabi Marine Operating Company, the Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operators, Abu Dhabi Gas Liquefaction Limited, the Natural Gas Shipping Company and Bunduq Company Limited. We second experts to ADNOC and the operating companies to provide technical and managerial support.
Dubai is the regional hub for our downstream businesses, known as bp Middle East, and home to the following businesses:
Global energy trading based in Dubai, works in partnership with bp’s other businesses to generate additional value by optimizing and managing our commodity flows.
Join us in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and you’ll be able to live and work in a city that’s steeped in culture, history and adventure. You can enjoy the peace and tranquillity of a stroll through Al Ain's cooling oasis, marvel at the history of an emirate dotted with ancient forts and historic sites or experience an adrenaline rush on the world’s fastest roller coaster.
Working for us in Dubai, you’ll be part of a city that has undergone a rapid transformation. Home to just over 2 million people from more than 200 nationalities, Dubai is one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world, with a good education system and healthcare facilities, sunshine almost every day and impressive shopping and leisure facilities.
bp has been working in the Middle East for more than 100 years, going back to the foundation of the company in 1909
ADNOC grants bp a 10% interest in Abu Dhabi’s ADCO onshore oil concession, which has a life of 40 years
Castrol is the world's leading manufacturer, distributor and marketer of premium lubricants, greases and related services to customers worldwide in the automotive, manufacturing, shipping, aerospace and oil extraction industries