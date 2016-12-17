Our relationship with the United Arab Emirates goes back to the early 1930s, when Air bp established a refuelling depot in Sharjah to serve the first airplanes en route from the UK to India.
bp has been an investor in Abu Dhabi since 1939 and was at the forefront of the discovery of oil in the Emirate in 1958.
bp has key partnerships in oil and LNG in Abu Dhabi and has lubricants, aviation fuel and trading businesses managed from Dubai.
Further along the coast to the north, Dubai is the regional hub for our refining and marketing businesses known as bp Middle East LLC. bp markets oil products, including aviation and marine fuels and lubricants, and provides technical support and other related services across the region – from Egypt in the west to Sri Lanka in the east. The regional office of bp’s trading division is also based in Dubai and is actively involved in regional markets for crude and refined products, linking into bp’s refining and marketing networks as well as international petroleum markets.
In Abu Dhabi, bp’s interests include joint-venture partnerships with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and shareholdings in ADNOC Onshore (bp’s share is 10%); ADNOC LNG (bp share 10%); and the National Gas Shipping Company Ltd (NGSCO) (bp share 10%). bp seconds experts to ADNOC and the operating companies, providing technical and managerial support. We also invest in developing local capabilities, including the secondment of national staff to bp locations worldwide.
On 17 December 2016, bp was awarded a 10% interest in ADNOC onshore concession and has become the asset leader for Bab field within the concession.
bp’s net share of production from Abu Dhabi is around 170,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) from ADNOC Onshore.
The refining and marketing side of our business includes the joint-venture blending plants in Dubai, which produce premium-quality lubricants under the bp and Castrol brands.
Air bp in Dubai is responsible for sales to airlines in more than 20 countries, from Egypt in the west to Bangladesh in the east. We participate in joint-venture operations in the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Lebanon. Air bp also has technical and commercial service agreements with key regional partners such as ADNOC Distribution in Abu Dhabi, Oman National Oil Company, Indian Oil Corporation, Maldives Airports Company and Misr Petroleum. We are the sole provider of storage and into-plane refuelling services at Sharjah International Airport. Air bp has a joint venture with the Government of Sharjah on the Anabeeb pipeline and in import storage.
bp aims to make a difference to the communities in which we operate. We strive to be a force for good and demonstrate this through the creation of job opportunities, the engagement of local suppliers and supporting development projects.
bp is committed to the development of local capabilities through various educational programmes.
All our businesses throughout the Gulf region support the bp Young Adventurers programme. Created by bp to help develop 14- to 18-year-olds in the Gulf, the programme has taken thousands of teenagers on weekends of learning and adventure to help build their leadership skills and to encourage them to become more safety-conscious and environmentally aware.
We support the Abu Dhabi Petroleum Institute, which is part of Khalifa University, a pioneering educational establishment founded by a consortium of national and international oil companies. The goal of the institution is to provide the local oil and gas industry with engineers. bp is one of the founding supporters of the Emirates Foundation for Youth Development, an independent UAE organization that uses venture philanthropy to help young people in the country reach their full potential.
Through our strategic partnership with Emirates Foundation since 2007, we support the development of local capability and youth. We are currently supporting the mental health initiative led by Ministry of Community Development and executed by Emirates Foundation.
bp sponsors the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi to support the Sustainable Schools Initiative (SSI). SSI is a project that helps build the capacity of schools to address their own environmental impact and roll out a sustained environment education and awareness activity for the whole school community.
bp partners Masdar to support innovation and entrepreneurship programmes, bringing expertise and resources to enhance the UAE’s technology commercialization capabilities. We are collaborating on fostering the Innovation Ecosystem in the UAE. The Catalyst, the region’s first technology start-up accelerator focused on sustainability, was launched in November 2015.
bp, along with ADNOC, supports a social responsibility programme for Abu Dhabi with emphasis on the Western Region, focusing on culture and heritage, community engagement, education and healthcare.
