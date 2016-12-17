Our relationship with the United Arab Emirates goes back to the early 1930s, when Air bp established a ‎refuelling depot in Sharjah to serve the first airplanes en route from the UK to India.‎



bp has been an investor in Abu Dhabi since 1939 and was at the forefront of the discovery of oil in the ‎Emirate in 1958.



bp has key partnerships in oil and LNG in Abu Dhabi and has lubricants, aviation fuel and trading ‎businesses managed from Dubai.‎



Further along the coast to the north, Dubai is the regional hub for our refining and marketing businesses ‎known as bp Middle East LLC. bp markets oil products, including aviation and marine fuels and ‎lubricants, and provides technical support and other related services across the region – from Egypt in ‎the west to Sri Lanka in the east. The regional office of bp’s trading division is also based in Dubai and is ‎actively involved in regional markets for crude and refined products, linking into bp’s refining and ‎marketing networks as well as international petroleum markets.‎

Our people and partners

In Abu Dhabi, bp’s interests include joint-venture partnerships with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company ‎‎(ADNOC) and shareholdings in ADNOC Onshore (bp’s share is 10%); ADNOC LNG (bp share 10%); and the ‎National Gas Shipping Company Ltd (NGSCO) (bp share 10%). bp seconds experts to ADNOC and the ‎operating companies, providing technical and managerial support. We also invest in developing local ‎capabilities, including the secondment of national staff to bp locations worldwide.

‎On 17 December 2016, bp was awarded a 10% interest in ADNOC onshore concession and has become ‎the asset leader for Bab field within the concession.‎



bp’s net share of production from Abu Dhabi is around 170,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) from ADNOC ‎Onshore.‎



The refining and marketing side of our business includes the joint-venture blending plants in Dubai, which ‎produce premium-quality lubricants under the bp and Castrol brands.‎



Air bp in Dubai is responsible for sales to airlines in more than 20 countries, from Egypt in the west to ‎Bangladesh in the east. We participate in joint-venture operations in the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain ‎and Lebanon. Air bp also has technical and commercial service agreements with key regional partners ‎such as ADNOC Distribution in Abu Dhabi, Oman National Oil Company, Indian Oil Corporation, Maldives ‎Airports Company and Misr Petroleum. We are the sole provider of storage and into-plane refuelling ‎services at Sharjah International Airport. Air bp has a joint venture with the Government of Sharjah on the ‎Anabeeb pipeline and in import storage.‎

Community investment

bp aims to make a difference to the communities in which we operate. We strive to be a force for good ‎and demonstrate this through the creation of job opportunities, the engagement of local suppliers and ‎supporting development projects.‎



bp is committed to the development of local capabilities through various educational programmes.‎



All our businesses throughout the Gulf region support the bp Young Adventurers programme. Created ‎by bp to help develop 14- to 18-year-olds in the Gulf, the programme has taken thousands of teenagers ‎on weekends of learning and adventure to help build their leadership skills and to encourage them to ‎become more safety-conscious and environmentally aware.‎



We support the Abu Dhabi Petroleum Institute, which is part of Khalifa University, a pioneering ‎educational establishment founded by a consortium of national and international oil companies. The ‎goal of the institution is to provide the local oil and gas industry with engineers. bp is one of the founding ‎supporters of the Emirates Foundation for Youth Development, an independent UAE organization that ‎uses venture philanthropy to help young people in the country reach their full potential.



Through our strategic partnership with Emirates Foundation since 2007, we support the development of ‎local capability and youth. We are currently supporting the mental health initiative led by Ministry of ‎Community Development and executed by Emirates Foundation.‎



bp sponsors the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi to support the Sustainable Schools Initiative (SSI). SSI is ‎a project that helps build the capacity of schools to address their own environmental impact and roll out ‎a sustained environment education and awareness activity for the whole school community.‎



bp partners Masdar to support innovation and entrepreneurship programmes, bringing expertise ‎and resources to enhance the UAE’s technology commercialization capabilities. We are collaborating on ‎fostering the Innovation Ecosystem in the UAE. The Catalyst, the region’s first technology start-up ‎accelerator focused on sustainability, was launched in November 2015.‎



bp, along with ADNOC, supports a social responsibility programme for Abu Dhabi with emphasis on the ‎Western Region, focusing on culture and heritage, community engagement, education and healthcare.‎