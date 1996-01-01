Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Marine fuels

bp marine's commitment to our customers is a simple one: to consistently deliver quality marine fuels with outstanding levels of service throughout our network of strategically based ports 
Marine fuels is a large and complex global industry and bp marine is one of the world's foremost suppliers. 

Supply and security 

bp marine is part of bp’s trading and shipping business, which has a world-class reputation and is highly respected. Its strength in global trading offers unrivalled levels of supply security and cost-effective products throughout bp’s globally diverse portfolio of ports. 

 

Through continuous investment in infrastructure, the upgrading of existing supply locations, investment in new key bunker fuel ports, and the extensive use of double-hulled barges, bp can provide our customers with the best solutions to meet their energy needs – today and in the future.  

Quality products 

Delivering on-specification products to our customers, in full and on time, and consistently throughout our port network, is at the core of our business. We conduct stringent product testing during the manufacturing and delivery process to meet our ISO requirements. 

Technical expertise

bp marine provides customers with a powerful problem-solving force through our experienced and dedicated technical team.

 

The technical team acts as a focal point for sharing best practice around the world and monitors the operational standards within the bp marine fuels business. 

 

We also play an influential role in the international bunker fuels industry, supporting legislative bodies and engine builders as well as conducting numerous programs within bp’s global research centre. 

Health, safety and environment 

bp marine encourages a 'zero incident mindset' for all employees, contractors and partners. This means that we will not be satisfied until we achieve zero incidents in our health, safety and environmental performance. 

 

Environmental protection is central to everything we do and our aim is zero spills. A full spill prevention program forms part of our global assurance process, which includes training, pre-delivery inspections and full assessments throughout our global network. 

Low carbon marine fuels 

We are one of the participants working to lead the shipping industry towards net zero shipping by researching and developing news ways to adopt a range of biofuels and other lower carbon alternatives, including hydrogen, ammonia-based and LNG. We are increasingly using these alternative fuels on our operated vessels and are establishing supplies for marine customers in key ports to grow our supply network as markets evolve.

Marine safety data sheets
