Supply and security bp marine is part of bp’s trading and shipping business, which has a world-class reputation and is highly respected. Its strength in global trading offers unrivalled levels of supply security and cost-effective products throughout bp’s globally diverse portfolio of ports. Through continuous investment in infrastructure, the upgrading of existing supply locations, investment in new key bunker fuel ports, and the extensive use of double-hulled barges, bp can provide our customers with the best solutions to meet their energy needs – today and in the future.

Quality products Delivering on-specification products to our customers, in full and on time, and consistently throughout our port network, is at the core of our business. We conduct stringent product testing during the manufacturing and delivery process to meet our ISO requirements.



Technical expertise bp marine provides customers with a powerful problem-solving force through our experienced and dedicated technical team. The technical team acts as a focal point for sharing best practice around the world and monitors the operational standards within the bp marine fuels business. We also play an influential role in the international bunker fuels industry, supporting legislative bodies and engine builders as well as conducting numerous programs within bp’s global research centre.



Health, safety and environment bp marine encourages a 'zero incident mindset' for all employees, contractors and partners. This means that we will not be satisfied until we achieve zero incidents in our health, safety and environmental performance. Environmental protection is central to everything we do and our aim is zero spills. A full spill prevention program forms part of our global assurance process, which includes training, pre-delivery inspections and full assessments throughout our global network.

