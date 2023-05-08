bpTT believes that the key to long-range sustainability is building local expertise in all areas of the national petroleum industry – from exploration for oil and gas to the design and construction of platforms and the installation of pipelines. We have a full range of teams in Trinidad & Tobago, so we look for people with a diverse range of backgrounds and skills – people who can develop a long-term career in our culture of trust and co-operation.

Our approach to Corporate Social Responsibility is driven by bp's aspiration to deliver extraordinary business performance, take part in the development of Trinidad and Tobago and impact the lives of every citizen. In areas of education, arts and culture, enterprise and manpower development and the environment, bpTT has established mutually beneficial relationships with the Trinidad and Tobago public, strategically focused on the long-term development of the country.

Learn more at bpTT's website and our Sustainability Report.