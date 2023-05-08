There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!
We’ve been working in the Slovak Republic for over 15 years. Our focus has traditionally been on lubricants for both automotive and industrial use through our Aral, bp and Castrol brands. Our products such as Castrol Edge, Castrol Magnatec and Castrol GTX are market leaders.
Looking ahead, we’re expanding our range of branded lubricants. We have around 20 employees in the Slovak Republic, working as a dedicated and collaborative team with safety and reliability as our number one priority. But as we seek to increase our product selection over the next few years, we will need more talented and committed people in both our automotive and industrial business units to drive us forward and develop a long-term career.
Our Slovak headquarters is in Bratislava, a historic city with a high quality of life and low cost of living. The medieval old town has narrow winding streets with a huge number of interesting bars and restaurants to explore.
A sustainable approach to business is inherent in our purpose – reimagining energy for people and our planet
Castrol comes out of the passion for supporting groundbreakers and recordmakers on land, in water and in air
To keep all those hi-tech parts running smoothly in outer space, NASA is once again turning to Castrol’s line of specialist lubricants