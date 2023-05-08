We’re one of the leading specialists in the production of tight gas, so we’re able to draw on our innovative technology and incomparable expertise to unlock the potential of these reservoirs. In 2013 we signed an agreement with the Government of the Sultanate of Oman which has resulted in our largest project, the development of the Khazzan gas field in the south of Block 61. There, we’ll be drilling around 300 new wells over 15 years and producing about one billion cubic feet of gas per day. It’s a tough technical challenge. But by harnessing our unique strengths, together our 500 strong team always find a way to deliver.

bp Oman is committed to delivering In Country Value (ICV), focusing not only on helping the communities in which it works, but also on demonstrating support for Oman and its people, bp partners and the supply base as a whole. Its work in this area will underpin existing bp operations in the country as well as helping to build local capabilities, provide community investment and forge strong relationships with the Government and operating partners.

Wherever your strengths and interests lie, we’ll invest in your development. You’ll also enjoy an environment where the emphasis is on building strong relationships, people are given the freedom to show what they can do, and safety is the absolute priority.

bp seeks to work with the government and with local communities in partnerships of mutual advantage, while providing energy to customers in a safe, sustainable and environmentally–responsible way. Our business in Oman also supports the bp Young Adventurers Programme, with many Omani school children taking part in weekends of learning and adventure to help develop their leadership skills.

bp Oman has its main office in Shatti Al Qurum in Muscat and currently employs around 300 people. Over 70% of our staff are Omani nationals.

