Committed to sustainable development in Oman
We are committed to supporting Oman’s sustainable development through developing local capabilities, supporting local companies, while giving back to society.
Our latest socioeconomic review – published in March 2022 – highlights bp’s commitment to Oman in line with the company’s sustainability frame, Oman’s 2040 Vision, as well as our aim to be a leader in the transparency of reporting – Aim 9.
Oman continues to be a strategically vital country for bp and through our various projects at bp, aim to encourage economic diversification and empower local talent.
bp has a long history of oil and gas exploration and production in the Middle East. It is a major investor in Oman and one of the world’s pioneers in tight gas production, bringing technology and experience to develop one of the Middle East’s largest unconventional gas resources in the Sultanate’s Block 61.
Production from phase one of Block 61, Khazzan, started in 2017. In October 2020, production from phase two, Ghazeer, started safely, with capital discipline and significantly ahead of schedule. In January 2019, bp and ENI signed an EPSA agreement with the government to work jointly towards an exploration opportunity in Block 77. bp trading & shipping purchases LNG from Oman LNG under a seven-year deal that started in 2018.
Combined, Khazzan and Ghazeer produce 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas a day and more than 65,000 barrels a day of associated condensate. With an estimated 10.5 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas resources, the block has the capacity to deliver approximately 35% of Oman’s total gas demand.
The Ghazeer project
Adopting experience from bp’s onshore operations in the US, Ghazeer’s wells were tested and completed using the ‘green completions’ concept. Historically, hydrocarbons produced during well testing for new completions would be flared. In green completions, the hydrocarbons are routed to the production facility instead, reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Since adopting this approach in 2019, 201,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions were saved – equivalent to removing 44,000 cars from the road for a year.
Gas from Block 61 is distributed for domestic consumption via Oman’s national gas grid, while also boosting availability of feedstock supply for Oman LNG. bp Trading and Shipping purchases 1.1 million tonnes a year of LNG from Oman LNG under a seven-year deal that started in 2018.
bp is the operator of Block 61 and holds a 40% interest. Makarim Gas Development Limited (OQ) holds a 30% interest, PTTEP holds 20% and PC Oman Ventures Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Petronas, holds 10%.
Our people are our most valuable asset and central to our success. We're committed to developing a world class team who live our values every day. To achieve this, we’re focused on developing great leaders, creating a truly global workforce and growing the right capabilities – underpinned by a safe, diverse and inclusive culture, where everyone feels valued and able to deliver to the best of their abilities.
In July 2022 we launched our book, ‘People at bp Oman’, a celebration of development journeys and achievements.
The people-focused publication highlights bp’s commitment towards strengthening the skills and capabilities of people in Oman through our various development opportunities. This delivers on Oman’s 2040 vision of enriching the local labour market and bp’s sustainability aims of improving people’s lives. The book also looks at key statistics around staff development.
bp is committed to the development of a national workforce in Oman. In 2020, Omani nationals represented over 85% of bp’s workforce in the Sultanate – this is set to grow to 90% by 2025.
The bp Challenge programme was launched in the UK in the early 1990s and was introduced to Oman in 2010. The competency-based programme is designed to prepare graduates for roles across bp Oman’s business. It helps bring consistency in leadership and technical development across the wider company.
Over 80 Omani graduates have been recruited to date via the Graduate Challenger programme. They have focused career plans as well as building skills in other disciplines.
Working abroad is a recognized way to gain and share knowledge and experience. bp Oman currently has several staff working in some of bp’s worldwide operations, helping to boost their capabilities, including those who hold senior positions.
In 2012 the company set up its Technician Development Programme, with candidates coming in from technical colleges and universities across the Sultanate to complete a four-year programme, including 18 months working towards a National Vocational Qualification. More than 100 technicians were trained, many of whom now work at Block 61 as mechanical, electrical and production engineers. Some of these technicians and graduates have also had the opportunity to work with bp’s partner OQ and Oman LNG, thanks to an agreement between the three companies.
bp Oman’s overall goal is to create a sustainable legacy that supports Oman’s strategic goals for energy security and long-term economic diversification, whilst empowering local people, helping create a self-sufficiency and progressive future.
We’re proud to support the sustainable development of Omani society, which we do through three main strategies:
As a result of our commitment to maximising in-country value, spend with Omani registered companies exceeded $610 million in 2020. We recognize the benefits international suppliers bring to the local market in terms of technology transfer, employment, training, and building capability to international standards.
As an example, we’re supporting a local company to become a global market leader in providing well stimulation services and compete with multinational companies in the Middle East and beyond.
bp Oman’s long-standing social investment programme is a unique model that works towards serving and empowering local Omani capabilities in driving Oman towards a self-sufficient and progressive future.
Over 94,000 people have benefitted directly through 106 initiatives since the launch of the programme in 2014. Initiatives are delivered under three main themes: enterprise development, education and energy sustainability.
bp Oman’s social investment programme is heading into its ninth year to support the sustainable development of Oman’s society and economy.
We are looking for partners with experience in delivering initiatives in the following areas: education, enterprise development and energy sustainability.
Applications are open from 1 March to 31 March 2023.
BP Exploration (Epsilon) Ltd
PO Box 1649, PC 130 (Al Aziba) Muscat
Bait Salam Building
Sultanate of Oman
Office: (00968) 22839000
Fax: (00968) 24602044