There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

Fuel your career by playing a unique part in the future of energy
Our values

We always strive to do the right thing, from the way we work with local communities to the way we treat our people. We ensure our staff are respected and cared for at work. We’re deeply committed to the communities we work in.  We employ local staff, help to develop national and local suppliers and create meaningful and sustainable impacts in our local communities.

 

Whether you join as an intern, graduate or experienced hire, the range of opportunities and experiences you’ll get working with us will mean that you’ll never stop learning and finding new career opportunities. You’ll have access to leaders who support your growth and development. You’ll have the opportunity to drive your own career and have flexibility on where and how you work to give you a positive work-life balance. There’s no such thing as a defined career path at bp.

With over 5,700 employees Australia-wide bp operates in every state and territory, with our main offices in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.  Our people work across a variety of businesses, in disciplines across sales and marketing, strategy, finance, big data & analytics, business, IT, HR, engineering, health and safety, science, and retail.

