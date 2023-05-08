Indigenous employment and partnerships

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Our Indigenous employment strategy is dedicated to providing career opportunities for Indigenous people, including training, internships and graduate positions, in our corporate offices, Kwinana Refinery and Spotswood Castrol plant, as well as barista and customer service traineeships in our retail sector. If you are an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person from Australia interested in a career with bp, please email us here; indigenoustalent@bp.com
Whether you’re starting a career in sales and marketing, finance and business, HR, engineering or retail, there’s a job for you at bp
We offer a wide variety of graduate opportunities to recently qualified graduates in both technical and commercial streams.
Our professionals have careers in fields including engineering, information technology, health and safety, transport and logistics, and communications.
If you’re looking to get your foot in the door to an exciting career, you could work in one of our 1,000 independently owned and operated sites, or in one of approximately 350 bp-owned sites across the country. We’ve got great in-house training, where you could be trained as a barista, or a customer service representative. There are also opportunities to move up into team leader or store manager positions.
If you love the great outdoors, you might like to work at an airport for Air Refuel (a bp subsidiary) as an Air bp refueller, where you’ll play an important role in ensuring aircraft are refuelled safely, as well as operating technical equipment and vehicles.
bp has a proud history of operations in Australia and in 2019 the company celebrated its centenary. To mark the milestone, bp commissioned six established and emerging artists from around the country whose inspired artworks will form an exhibition that represents bp’s contribution to Australia through the decades.
Defining a new representation of traditional Indigenous art, Charmaine’s interpretation of bp’s centenary hails from the stories passed down from the Aweyle Dreamtime. The small and large semi-circular shapes of the piece represent Australia’s hills and valleys and the lines are that of dry riverbeds and streams, winding across the canvas as they do at Utopia in the Northern Territory.
There may also be an outline of a person or unusual shapes that convey Dreaming spirits that dwell in the plant and animal life.
Painter Nicole Van Dijk draws on the connection between those who live in the community of Papunya, Northern Territory and their land. bp was the first company to create a low-aromatic fuel in response to a request from the Papunya community. Her painting represents those in the community who have benefited from the introduction of the low-aromatic fuel.
bp supports CareerTrackers to provide development opportunities for Indigenous university students at our corporate offices across Australia.
We support Indigenous business owners and leaders to further their business acumen and leadership skills through Melbourne Business School’s MURRA programme.
We support the Victorian Indigenous Engineering Winter School, an exciting program for year 11 and 12 Indigenous students who travel from across Australia to expand their perspectives on engineering.
bp is proud to announce their partnership with UniSport to present the Indigenous National Games. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students from around Australia will compete in four sports including touch football, netball, basketball and volleyball. There will also be a day dedicated to competing in traditional Indigenous sports.
Through this partnership bp Australia will present two $5,000 scholarships to the most promising Indigenous student-athletes (male and female) to support both academic and athletic endeavours. Scholarship recipients will also be offered mentoring and professional development opportunities. Pictured above is Lauren Barlow (ANZ resourcing manager) and Asha Steer (A Barkanji woman studying a Bachelor of Environments at The University of Melbourne).
The Persephone gas field is located 135 km north west of Karratha, Western Australia is expected to produce around 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
Discover what we do in Australia and in our operations around the world. Find out what we stand for and what we value