Indigenous employment and partnerships

Charmaine Pwerle - Alice Springs

Defining a new representation of traditional Indigenous art, Charmaine’s interpretation of bp’s centenary hails from the stories passed down from the Aweyle Dreamtime. The small and large semi-circular shapes of the piece represent Australia’s hills and valleys and the lines are that of dry riverbeds and streams, winding across the canvas as they do at Utopia in the Northern Territory.

There may also be an outline of a person or unusual shapes that convey Dreaming spirits that dwell in the plant and animal life.