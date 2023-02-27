Graduate programmes

Programme overview

In the graduate programme, depending on the business area you are hired into, you’ll be undergoing a world-class 2- or 3-year programme with choice, flexibility, and wellbeing at its heart. Our hybrid workplace will enable you to enjoy a work-life balance as we place trust in our team to deliver results working from home and the office.

Our extensive training, learning journeys and career coaching will set you up for a long-lasting career.

Our various discipline pathways of commercial, sales and marketing, engineering, people & culture and digital have been designed as part of bp’s long-term vision to support future renewable energy projects both locally and internationally.

