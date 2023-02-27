Site traffic information and cookies

Graduate programmes

At bp, we only have one thing on our mind – the energy of tomorrow. We’re helping the world get to net zero with the ambition of being a net zero company by 2050, and our graduates are integral to achieving this. As future leaders and technical experts, we need fresh thinking, curiosity, and a solution focus mindset to reimagine energy. That’s where you come in! 
On this page
Search and apply
Programme overview
Our graduate programmes
Tips and advice
Reward and benefits
Graduate programme eligibility
Application process
Dates for the diary

Search and apply

Programme overview

In the graduate programme, depending on the business area you are hired into, you’ll be undergoing a world-class 2- or 3-year programme with choice, flexibility, and wellbeing at its heart. Our hybrid workplace will enable you to enjoy a work-life balance as we place trust in our team to deliver results working from home and the office. 

 

Our extensive training, learning journeys and career coaching will set you up for a long-lasting career.

 

Our various discipline pathways of commercial, sales and marketing, engineering, people & culture and digital have been designed as part of bp’s long-term vision to support future renewable energy projects both locally and internationally. 
 

  • A ‘real job’ with ‘real accountability’ in two diverse role rotations with additional project experiences tailored to build your capability.
  • An immersive and supportive onboarding program in your first few months providing the opportunity to build strong relationships with your cohort, a buddy to help guide your first weeks & a mentor to help with your long-term career goals.
  • Quality formal and informal training and development activities that build your technical and non-technical skillset.
  • The opportunity to build a strong network of local and international peers, senior leaders and technical experts who will help guide and mentor you through the program & beyond.

Our graduate programmes

Applications open 27 February 2023

 

Please apply via the Dates for the diary section

Commercial graduate programme

As a commercial graduate you ...

 

  • Enjoy problem solving – in life, you use your analytical skills and love of numbers to identify solutions, finding value and cost savings
  • Have a natural negotiation style and ability to maintain strong relationships
  • Have an eye for data & analytics and enjoy the insights they provide 
  • A fast thinker who is comfortable making courageous and bold decisions 
  • Have a resilient mindset and ability to deliver results in a fast-paced, sometimes ambiguous environments 
  • Commercial awareness: economic modeling, cost modeling, business case development, project management (desirable)
  • It’s likely you’re studying a degree in commerce or business – and very desirable if you are studying a double degree in commerce/business and science/engineering
Sales & marketing graduate programme

As a sales & marketing graduate you...

 

  • Have a customer focus mindset; you can put yourself into the shoes of the customer when building offer development and loyalty strategies
  • Are creative and innovative; a ‘big picture’ thinker who thrives on using data insights to drive loyalty and value for our customers
  • Are fulfilled from delivering value to the customer, our internal business, and external customers
  • Are digital savvy and wanting to use technology to enhance our customer experience
  • Enjoy building strong partnerships and hold the ability to use multiple styles and channels to adapt to the customer
  • It's likely that you're studying a business and/or arts degree with majors in marketing, communication and digital (or related fields is desirable)
Digital graduate programme

As a digital graduate you...

 

  • Can rapidly grasp new concepts, achieve a high-level familiarity with new technologies and sense their application
  • Have had experience in life experimenting with technology, translating ideas and concepts into opportunities and successful technology adoptions
  • Strong entrepreneurial drive and curiosity; persistence in following up opportunities
  • Problem solving skills to meet demanding challenges that don’t readily lend themselves to traditional digital solutions
  • Are self-motivated with an enthusiastic and proactive, passionate approach to learn and inspire
  • Are an imaginative / creative problem solver
  • It's likely that you'll be studying a degree in computer science, computer/software engineering and/or, management information systems, or related technical field
Engineering graduate programme
In Productions & Operations, you can help shape the future of bp. We are transforming our hydrocarbons business to be at the heart of bp’s net zero future. As part of the team, you’ll apply leading-edge technology and an agile mindset as we transform the way we work in our operations. You will apply your distinctive capabilities, to adapt and enable us to solve one of the greatest challenges of our time, developing new skills in a rapidly changing environment within the operational heart of bp. 
Electrical engineering

As an electrical engineering graduate, you ...

 

  • Will be working on projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions in support of the rapid transition to net zero including:
    • Development of around 50GW of net renewable energy generating capacity
    • Major electrification projects for both our partnerships with 10 to 15 big cities around the world and reducing the emissions associated with the carbon in our upstream oil and gas production by 35-40%
    • Will be providing 70,000 electric vehicle charging points globally
  • Will be helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company
  • Will be building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver excellence
  • Will be demonstrating drive and dedication through the bp values with an emphasis on safety
  • You are pursuing a Bachelors or Masters degree in electrical (power) engineering, electrical engineering or electrical and electronic engineering 
Mechanical engineering

As a mechanical engineering graduate, you ...

 

  • Will be working on projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions in support of the rapid transition to net zero
  • Will be helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company
  • Will be building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver excellence
  • Will be demonstrating drive and dedication through the bp values with an emphasis on safety
  • You are pursuing a Bachelors or Masters degree in mechanical engineering, aeronautical, aerospace or automotive engineering 
Process engineering

As a process engineering graduate, you ...

 

  • Will be working on projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions in support of the rapid transition to net zero
  • Will apply your chemical engineering skills to solve real-world problems in technology development, projects, or operations
  • Will care passionately about the safety of our facilities, and develop the skills needed to constantly seek inherently safer solutions
  • Recognise the risks in the work you are doing and constantly seek ways to mitigate
  • Recognise the environmental impact of the facilities you are working on, and constantly seek ways to reduce
  • Will be building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver excellence
  • Will be demonstrating drive and dedication through the bp values with an emphasis on safety
  • You are pursuing a Bachelors or Masters degree in chemical, process or biochemical engineering, petroleum engineering, environmental engineering, or studies related to sustainability or low carbon energy

Rewards and benefits

  • Competitive salary package including generous base salary, superannuation / pension (12% Australia and 8% NZ), 10% annual bonus**, fuel discount, employee share plan and more.
  • Additional day of leave per year.
  • Two days leave annually to volunteer with an organisation of your choice, perhaps work with one of our key partners.
  • OzHarvest or the McGrath Foundation or volunteer at the UniSport Indigenous Nationals Games.
  • Employee recognition program, earning points from your stakeholders and peers which can be redeemed for products, experiences or gift vouchers.

**Based on company and personal performance.

Graduate programme eligibility

Smiling student using a tablet computer --- Image by © Wavebreak Media Ltd/Veer/Corbis
  • Australian or New Zealand citizen or permanent resident at the time of graduation.
  • Studying a relevant degree.
  • Graduated or graduating between December 2021 and January 2024 and available to work full time for mid-January 2024 annual intake.

Graduate application process

Application process infographic

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
14 Oct 2013 --- Woman holding digital tablet in library --- Image by © Arman Zhenikeyev/Corbis

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process

Dates for the diary

Please note that vacancies are filled on an ongoing basis after opening and we may close applications before the stated deadline. Therefore, we highly recommend you submit your application as early as possible in order to be considered for the opportunity of your choice.

 

