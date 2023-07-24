Retail traineeship programme

Ready to fast track your career? Join us and get accredited training to be in a leadership role within a year!

Programme overview

This is a two-year programme with full-time commitment and great progression opportunities into bp retail in Australia.

Kick-start your career (year one)



During your first year in the retail apprenticeship programme, you will be working full-time as a customer service representative at our retail stores, whilst being provided regular paid study leave to complete a Certificate III in Retail.

You will gain on-the-job experience providing great customer service to your community, making their day better by serving great cups of Wild Bean coffee.

Retail management training (year two)

Following successful completion of Certificate III, you can progress to study a Certificate IV in Retail Management, whilst working full-time in a store leadership position.

You will gain on-the-job retail leadership experience in a bp retail site close to your community, while growing your knowledge and skills in retail operations. This is a great pathway to broader leadership roles and will help set you up for an exciting career with bp.

