Through our Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), we have formalised accountabilities to help actualise the economic and social changes required to maintain Australia’s prosperity, for all Australians. Our RAP supports Indigenous communities through employment opportunities, procurement of supplies and services, strategic partnerships, fuel discounts and the sale of Opal® fuel
The Uluru Statement from the Heart is an invitation from First Nations Australians to walk together for a better future, by supporting an Indigenous Voice to Parliament enshrined in the Constitution, and the establishment of a Makarrata Commission for the purpose of treaty making and truth-telling.
We accept the invitation, and in support of our aims and ambitions for our workforce and customers to experience greater equity, we’re adding our support for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Frédéric Baudry, president, bp Australia
We’re currently working on bp’s fourth Reconciliation Action Plan with a vision to create a more equitable future for Indigenous Australians. The deliverables and targets, which have been developed in consultation with our Indigenous employees, aim to embed a culture of respect, diversity, equity and inclusion within our organisation and the communities in which we operate.
Opal® fuel is a low-aromatic unleaded fuel that doesn't contain the properties that create a high when sniffedLearn more
Our Indigenous Employment Strategy is dedicated to providing career opportunities for Indigenous people
We are proud to offer the only Indigenous fuel card in the marketLearn more
Through our Indigenous Procurement Policy, we are committed to supplier diversity with ambitious spend targets to help Indigenous businesses grow as we doLearn more
We work closely with a number of organisations which have a direct and positive impact on Indigenous communitiesLearn more
All BP employees undertake cultural immersion activities, face-to-face cultural awareness training or online cultural awareness training to learn about Indigenous cultureLearn more