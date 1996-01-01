Site traffic information and cookies

Reconciliation

bp has a strong and proud history of working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities

Through our Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), we have formalised accountabilities to help actualise the economic and social changes required to maintain Australia’s prosperity, for all Australians. Our RAP supports Indigenous communities through employment opportunities, procurement of supplies and services, strategic partnerships, fuel discounts and the sale of Opal® fuel

RAP (Reconciliation Action Plan) pdf / 6.7 MB
BP Australia Indigenous Procurement Policy pdf / 168.7 KB
RAP tracking report 2014 - 2017 pdf / 851.2 KB
RAP tracking report 2011 - 2013 pdf / 908 KB

bp Australia supports the Uluru Statement from the Heart

The Uluru Statement from the Heart is an invitation from First Nations Australians to walk together for a better future, by supporting an Indigenous Voice to Parliament enshrined in the Constitution, and the establishment of a Makarrata Commission for the purpose of treaty making and truth-telling.

 

We accept the invitation, and in support of our aims and ambitions for our workforce and customers to experience greater equity, we’re adding our support for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

 

“One of bp’s aims is greater equity for communities and one of our core beliefs is to be kind to others. They are values we live and breathe each day and enshrining an Indigenous Voice to Parliament is a step towards a more equitable Australia.”

Frédéric Baudry, president, bp Australia

 

We’re currently working on bp’s fourth Reconciliation Action Plan with a vision to create a more equitable future for Indigenous Australians. The deliverables and targets, which have been developed in consultation with our Indigenous employees, aim to embed a culture of respect, diversity, equity and inclusion within our organisation and the communities in which we operate.

