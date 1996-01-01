Cultural Respect

With operations in every Australian state and territory, ensuring strong relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are maintained is fundamentally important. We support the goals of the Paris Agreement, which recognises the importance of a just transition – one that delivers decent work, quality jobs and supports the livelihoods of local communities.



We aim to share the value generated through our operations via dedicated community programmes. We’ll achieve this through listening to and developing enduring relationships with Traditional Owners and First Nations communities.

Each year we acknowledge and celebrate both National Reconciliation Week and NAIDOC Week as important occasions for Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians. These weeks are marked with events to celebrate the histories, cultures and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and to openly learn and reflect on how we can contribute to genuine and lasting reform.



Events have included panel discussions with Indigenous Elders, leaders, specialists and cultural awareness training sessions. In 2022 a session educating employees on delivering a meaningful Acknowledgement of Country was attended by over 350 staff and was of our largest National Reconciliation Week events to-date.



In 2020 we implemented a ‘Day of Observance’, an additional paid day of annual leave offered to employees to observe NAIDOC Week. Employees use the leave to take part in NAIDOC celebrations and events, immerse themselves in Indigenous art and film and strengthen their connections with Country.



In 2023 we recognized that 26 January is a day that means different things to different people and offered employees the flexibility to work on 26 January and take an alternative day of leave.

