Accelerating Australia

We have a proud history of operations in Australia that reaches back to 1919
accelerating australia

From installing EV charge points across Australia’s east coast to delivering solar power through Lightsource bp – we’re putting plans into action today to deliver low carbon energy. 

 

And – at the same time – we continue to invest in our oil and gas business – like our North West Shelf gas joint venture. That way we keep energy flowing where it's needed today.

Our transformation

Our strategy is enabling us to pivot from an international oil company to integrated energy company by 2030.


See how we're already transforming and delivering the reliable, affordable and lower carbon energy the world needs.

Our transformation

Investing in oil & gas AND five transition growth engines

While today we’re mostly in oil and gas, we increased the proportion of our global annual investment that went into our lower carbon & other transition businesses from around 3% in 2019 to around 23% in 2023.

