Hydrogen

What is hydrogen and what are bp’s hydrogen plans?

Hydrogen in Australia

bp is progressing three world-scale hydrogen projects in Western Australia with H2Kwinana in the Kwinana Industrial Precinct, the Geraldton Export-Scale Renewable Investment (GERI) in the Mid West, and the Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) in the Pilbara, a joint venture with CWP Global and Intercontinental Energy.  

bp's hydrogen ambitions (speech)

H2 Kwinana

geraldton-export-scale-renewable-investment

Geraldton Export-Scale Renewable Investment

australian-renewable-energy-hub

Australian Renewable Energy Hub

The role of hydrogen

Types of hydrogen

Hydrogen can be produced using different processes. The source of energy used and the method define whether it is informally considered grey, blue or green.

What is green?

What is blue?

What is grey?

Potential uses

