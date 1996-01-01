What is hydrogen and what are bp’s hydrogen plans?
bp is progressing three world-scale hydrogen projects in Western Australia with H2Kwinana in the Kwinana Industrial Precinct, the Geraldton Export-Scale Renewable Investment (GERI) in the Mid West, and the Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) in the Pilbara, a joint venture with CWP Global and Intercontinental Energy.
Hydrogen in Australia
We take a look at hydrogen power and explain how it could change the future of hard-to-decarbonize industry
Louise Jacobsen Plutt, former SVP hydrogen and CCUS, answers some of the frequently asked questions about hydrogen