Contact us

Please use the contact details below to email or call us in Australia

Call us

Do you have a question about our fuels, sponsorship, service stations (including operating hours), merchandise, food, BPme or BP Rewards? Call us by phone on 1300 130 027 for all enquiries, complaints or compliments. Our customer service centre is open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

 

If you don't need an immediate response you can contact us online.

Find your nearest BP

Find your nearest BP, plan a road trip, view opening hours or see what facilities are available – including Wild Bean Cafe, BPme and BP Rewards.

Find your nearest BP

BP Plus fuel card

If you need help with a new or existing BP Plus fuel card contact us online.

BPme

For technical support or questions about our pay-in-car app BPme, call our customer service team on 1300 130 027 or contact us online.

Suppliers

For queries related to BP's purchasing and payment process email: anzsuppliersupport@bp.com

 

For technical support on Ariba submit a customer support request via the help centre in Ariba or call 1800 766 694.

BP Marine

Contact BP Marine in Australia or in our international offices.

Air BP

Contact Air bp by calling 1800 024 727

Contact us online

Media

This number is for journalists only. If you are not a journalist you need to call 1300 130 027.

 

Journalists can call the Australian media team on +61 410 479 002.