bp gift card

For corporate or bulk orders, apply online, contact the bp customer service centre on 1300 1300 27 or complete the order form and email it to bpprepaycards@bp.com

Check card balance

To check the balance of your physical card, you can return in-store or alternatively, contact our customer support team.



To check the balance of your digital card, you can return in-store or alternatively, scan the QR code on your receipt or voucher pdf and visit www.bp.com.au/redeem to see an up-to-date balance.

