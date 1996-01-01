bp gift card

Site traffic information and cookies

We’re excited to share that we’ve developed a new digital gift card which is now available online at Prezzee and at participating bp service stations.
 

bp gift cards are the perfect travel companion. A great way to pay for petrol, they're practical and convenient, making them an ideal gift for family and friends. They can also be used at work as a reward or prize

Quick links
Order gift cards by email pdf / 123.6 KB
Terms and conditions pdf / 101.6 KB
Find your nearest bp stocking bp gift cards
Digital bp gift cards can be purchased and redeemed at only participating bp service stations.  See a list of participating sites on our AU Site Finder.
 
All physical bp gift cards will be honored at all bp service stations as per bp's terms and conditions.

 

Bulk & corporate orders

For corporate or bulk orders, apply online, contact the bp customer service centre on 1300 1300 27 or complete the order form and email it to bpprepaycards@bp.com


About bp corporate gift cards

  • bp corporate gift cards are accepted at any bp-branded site with a working EFTPOS terminal.
  • A PIN or signature is not required.
  • bp corporate gift cards come in three standard denominations of $25, $50 or $100.
  • Any denomination upwards of $25 - $1000 may be arranged by calling the bp customer service centre on 1300 1300 27 or complete the order form and email it to bpprepaycards@bp.com.
  • The minimum spend per order of bp corporate gift cards is $5,000.
  • Cards have an expiry date of 3 years from the last day of the month of order.
  • Cards can be used to purchase all bp goods and services or restricted to fuel only, depending on your requirements.
  • A fee of $1.10 per card (inc. GST) administration fee applies, which is capped at $50 per order.
  • The batch must be activated prior to use by contacting the bp customer service centre.
  • All gift cards within the batch will become active at the same time.
  • bp gift cards are not reloadable (cards cannot be topped up with additional value).
  • bp corporate gift cards are remaining physical until development work has finished to deliver a digital gift card for our bulk & corporate orders, we apologize for any inconvenience.

Email: bpprepaycards@bp.com

Check card balance

To check the balance of your physical card, you can return in-store or alternatively, contact our customer support team

 

To check the balance of your digital card, you can return in-store or alternatively, scan the QR code on your receipt or voucher pdf and visit www.bp.com.au/redeem to see an up-to-date balance.