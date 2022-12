Card features



access to a national network of more than 70 refuelling locations.

access to Air bp’s 24-hour carnet-operated self-service dispensers.

a network-wide commitment to the highest standards of quality and safety.



How it works

These are our three transaction methods. All transactions are downloaded to a central system which produces invoices that are accessed electronically by customers. Payment will be due according to your account trading terms.

Swipe your card at an Air bp dispenser which produces a receipt noting the date, card number and volume of fuel dispensed. Give your card to an Air bp airfield representative who will note the transaction on a hand-held computer and give the pilot a printed receipt. Give your card to an Air bp airfield representative who will note the transaction on a manual delivery docket and give the pilot a copy.

Apply for an account

To apply for an Air bp account

download and complete the Air bp credit application form.

Please print and hand sign the form.

A scanned copy can be sent to bpplusapplications@bp.com

Replacement cards

If you are an existing card customer and you need to order a replacement card or change your aircraft details please complete this online form.