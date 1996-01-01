Site traffic information and cookies

Who we are

We have a proud history of operations in Australia that reaches back to 1919
Reimagining energy
Sustainability
Our history
Our approach to tax

bp in Australia

bp in Australia is focused on advancing the role of Australian resources in meeting the region’s demand for significantly more energy with fewer emissions. Being part of the bp group enables bp in Australia to share global expertise, research and development with Australian business partners, customers and community stakeholders. 

 

We employ around 5,200 employees and long-term contractors across Australia. Our operations are in every state and territory in Australia, including main offices in Perth and Melbourne.

What we do

Exploring

Our exploration focus centres on the North Carnarvon basin, offshore Western Australia

Developing

With joint venture partners, we are developing gas resources in the Browse Basin

Producing

The Woodside-operated North West Shelf project constitutes one of Australia’s largest oil and gas developments

Transporting

Using ships, gas carriers, trains, pipelines and trucks, we transport refined products to and from our import terminals and to our customers
A service attendant handing over a customer's receipt at the pay point at the Oxenford service station in Queensland, Australia.

Selling

We sell a wide range of products and services to retail customers, as well as commercial customers from industries including: marine, aviation and transportation