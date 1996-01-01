Who we are

bp in Australia is focused on advancing the role of Australian resources in meeting the region’s demand for significantly more energy with fewer emissions. Being part of the bp group enables bp in Australia to share global expertise, research and development with Australian business partners, customers and community stakeholders.
We employ around 5,200 employees and long-term contractors across Australia. Our operations are in every state and territory in Australia, including main offices in Perth and Melbourne.
The Woodside-operated North West Shelf project constitutes one of Australia’s largest oil and gas developments
Using ships, gas carriers, trains, pipelines and trucks, we transport refined products to and from our import terminals and to our customers
We sell a wide range of products and services to retail customers, as well as commercial customers from industries including: marine, aviation and transportation