Our approach to tax

We collect and/or pay:

corporate income tax

downstream fuel excise

royalties and excise in respect of North West Shelf production

fringe benefits tax

payroll tax

stamp duties

land taxes

withholding taxes

In addition, we collect and pay employee taxes as well as goods and services tax.

Worldwide tax contribution

bp’s total tax contribution for 2020 was $34.8 billion. This comprises the taxes we ‎paid ‎and collected on our global operations.‎‎

We had operations in 72 countries in 2020. More than 96% of the total taxes we paid and ‎‎92% of total taxes we collected arose in our major countries of operation.



