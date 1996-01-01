Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Who we are
  3. Our approach to tax

Our approach to tax

In Australia, bp collected and paid $5.8 billion in taxes in 2020
Quick links
Tax report 2021 pdf / 509.9 KB
Tax report 2020 pdf / 748 KB
Tax report 2019 pdf / 1.5 MB
Tax report 2018 pdf / 1.5 MB
Tax report 2017 pdf / 617.8 KB
Tax report 2016 pdf / 601.3 KB
Tax report 2020 (global)

We collect and/or pay:

  • corporate income tax
  • downstream fuel excise
  • royalties and excise in respect of North West Shelf production
  • fringe benefits tax
  • payroll tax
  • stamp duties
  • land taxes
  • withholding taxes

 

In addition, we collect and pay employee taxes as well as goods and services tax.

 

Worldwide tax contribution

bp’s total tax contribution for 2020 was $34.8 billion. This comprises the taxes we ‎paid ‎and collected on our global operations.‎‎

 

We had operations in 72 countries in 2020. More than 96% of the total taxes we paid and ‎‎92% of total taxes we collected arose in our major countries of operation.

 

To view the total tax contribution for our global operations and the tax contributions to the countries in which we operate, visit the tax transparency page on the global bp website.