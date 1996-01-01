Site traffic information and cookies

Our history

Since before Vegemite was invented, the Harbour Bridge had been built or Ford manufactured its first Aussie car, BP has been fuelling your local community

From our first fuel terminal in Fremantle in 1919, we’ve grown our business in Western Australia to include more than 300 service stations, and significant gas investments in the North West Shelf and Browse.

 

bp stands for many firsts. First to produce a low-aromatic fuel that reduces petrol sniffing in remote communities. First to build an industrial facility and refinery in Western Australia. And first to launch an app that lets you pay for fuel from the comfort of your car.

 

We’ve always helped you get where you need to go whether it’s on the road, in the sea or through the air.