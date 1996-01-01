Site traffic information and cookies

Sustainability

We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition
Rows of industrial shelves stacked with cardboard boxes in a large, modern warehouse. The metal shelves are orange and blue, and the boxes sit on woo...

Sustainable packaging

We support efforts to reduce the environmental impacts of consumer packaging

Lightsource bp

Through our partnership with Lightsource bp we are providing solar power to Australians

Carbon capture, use and storage

We believe carbon capture, use and storage has a vital role to play in meeting the objectives of the Paris Agreement

Natural gas

Natural gas allows billions of people to enjoy access to lower carbon heat and power

Greening companies

What are greening companies and can they provide a solution to climate change?

Alternative energy

Renewables are the fastest-growing energy source, contributing half of the growth in global energy

Climate change

The world needs more energy but with fewer emissions. bp is playing an active role in meeting this dual challenge

Sustainability frame

Our sustainability frame underpins our strategy and puts our purpose into action

Greater equity

Our aim 14 is greater diversity, equity and inclusion for our workforce and customers, and to increase supplier diversity spend to $1 billion

Modern slavery statement

bp supports the elimination of all forms of modern slavery