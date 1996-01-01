Modern slavery is a term used in policy and law to describe forms of exploitation that constitute serious violations of human rights, including human trafficking and forced labour. This type of exploitation is contrary to our commitment to respecting the rights of our workforce. We believe everyone deserves to be treated with fairness, respect and dignity.

In 2020, we announced that improving people’s lives is one of the focus areas of our sustainability frame. bp Australia’s modern slavery statement describes our activities to oversee the risk for modern slavery and human trafficking in our global operations to make sure we respect the rights and freedoms of our contractors and supply chain workers.

This is the second statement produced for our Australian business. bp has produced a statement since 2016 under the equivalent UK requirement.

