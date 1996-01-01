Gender equity

We recognise that the energy sector and our business has traditionally had a gender imbalance – and still does. This is something that we have been working to address over a number of years and we have made some progress, but we also continue to focus on it.

To support our progress, we continue to implement a number of initiatives to attract and retain more female employees. Internally we have implemented Hiring Inclusively, a set of globally consistent recruiting principles that support bp’s focus on Aim 14 – greater diversity, equity, and inclusion – throughout the recruitment process.

We offer comprehensive unconscious bias training to all employees. This training is designed to help individuals recognize and understand their own biases, as well as how these biases can impact recruitment practices. By providing this training, we aim to promote a more inclusive and equitable workplace culture.

Our Women’s International Network (WIN) is the bp employee network that focuses on supporting female employees at bp, to ensure career development and progression. Externally we have several initiatives and partnerships, which aim to dispel misconceptions about careers in our industry and at bp.

The Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) is a Commonwealth government agency established by the Workplace Gender Equality Act 2012. This act requires employers with 100 employees or more to submit a report that contains their policies and strategies to achieve gender equality. This report is prepared in accordance with amendments to the Workplace Gender Equality Act 2012 passed by Federal Parliament in March 2023.

At bp, we recognise the importance of focusing on the gender pay gap as a means to ensuring gender equality for all employees. For bp to be successful and deliver our strategy and net zero ambition, we need great people and diverse teams.

We know we need to continue to work on addressing our gender pay gap and are committed to an approach of transparency and accountability as we work to create an inclusive workplace for all our employees.

bp has produced a statement under the equivalent UK requirement.

