  1. Home
  2. Products and services

Products and services

Whether you're after the BPme app that lets you pay for fuel in your car or the right oil for your racing car, we've got a product to suit. Our services include technical advice, procurement and more
Kelvin Knights connecting the aviation fuel hose to commence under wing refuel of an aircraft at Brisbane Airport, Australia.

Air BP

Air BP, our specialised aviation division, provides high-quality aviation fuels and lubricants as well as technical, safety and equipment support

BPme

BPme is BP's fuel payment app that lets you pay for fuel from the comfort of your car
Supply boat pulls alongside the Chirag platform while two crew members discuss operations. Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan.

BP Marine

BP Marine delivers quality products with outstanding levels of service throughout our network of strategically based ports
BP Plus card

BP Plus fuel cards

The Australian award-winning business fuel card. Learn more about our great reporting and fleet management systems here

Gift cards and cards

We sell BP gift cards as well as fuel cards to meet the needs of your business
Tanker driver, Peter Callick, watching the truck load product at the gantry at Whinstanes Terminal in Queensland, Australia.

Commercial transport

With our extensive network of truck-friendly sites, the BP Plus fuel card and more, we are lighting the road ahead for Australia’s on-road transport industry
An operator walks through a doorway of a stairwell displaying a large safety sign on the wall on board BP's Shah Deniz Platform, which is located in t...

Data sheets

Read health and safety, and technical information about our products

Food and drink

Whether you're after a barista-made coffee, a chocolate bar for your road trip or snacks delivered to your door, we've got you covered
BP Ultimate tanker

Fuels

Whether you’re after fuel for your truck, home heater, barbeque or new car, our extensive range offers something for everyone

Lubricants

We sell oils, detergents, greases and other lubricating fluids for many vehicles

Pricing

Find out how fuels are priced
Handshake

Procurement

Our procurement functions support refining, retail, marketing, capital works and logistics
Save 8 cents offer

Promotions

Check out our monthly food and drink offers as well as other promotions
Young happy people going on a road trip by car and having fun while dancing. The view is through windscreen.

Rewards

Qantas will become a cornerstone partner in BP's new customer loyalty programme, BP Rewards, set to launch early next year
Service station

Service stations

Take a break, wash your car or truck, or find out how you can own a BP service station
Solvents in a lab

Solvents

We produce a solvent for use in stain removal and varnish