Rewards at BP

BP Rewards is our new loyalty program that lets you earn points every time you fill up or shop at a participating BP retail site.
We’ve also partnered with Qantas Frequent Flyer, Australia’s leading airline rewards program which means you will be able to earn either Qantas Points or BP Points, the choice is yours!
You can start earning points in store by scanning a BP Rewards card, the BPme app, a Qantas Frequent Flyer card or the Qantas app. Customers can register at bprewards.com.au or by downloading the BPme app.
One of the great things about BP Rewards is that not only can you choose which points you earn but you can also choose what you spend your points on. You can choose to redeem your BP Points for dollars off your fuel or instore at BP. Or if you choose Qantas Points, you can use these points towards your next holiday.
Exclusions and terms and conditions apply – see bprewards.com.au
We're also pleased to announce BP Plus fuel card is now the exclusive fuel card partner of Qantas Business Rewards. This means, eligible businesses with a BP Plus account can now earn Qantas Points when they fill up their fleet.
Visit the BP Plus website for further information.
Qantas Points for Qantas Business Rewards will be awarded to the account holder of the BP Plus account – not individual drivers. But there’s good news for drivers too! Eligible BP Plus card holders will be able to earn reward points with our new loyalty program, BP Rewards. For more information, visit bprewards.com.au/bpplus.
You can apply for a BP Plus account online and take advantage of any current special offers. Ts&Cs apply.
If you use BP Reward points to partially pay or apply a BP Rewards Discount for fuel and products at participating BP service stations, the GST payable shown on the tax invoice will need to be adjusted.
The following message will be printed on either the tax invoice or a separate pinpad receipt noting the GST amount to be reduced on the tax invoice:
“The GST amount stated on the invoice is to be reduced by $xx.xx”
This will allow you to calculate the GST paid by you and may be treated as a valid tax invoice. You should use the adjusted GST payable when calculating any GST credit entitlement.
The examples below outline the GST impact of various scenarios.
In this case, the GST payable on the transaction by you is $0.
For example, if you purchased $30 of fuel (including GST of $2.73) and redeemed Loyalty points to the value of $30 there will be no balance owing.
A points plus pay transaction is where you pay with points as well as another method, such as cash or card. For this transaction, the GST reduction amount is determined by the amount of points redeemed, the GST status of the products and the redemption eligibility of the product.
For example, if your original tax invoice from BP states that you spent a total of $96 (inc $8.73 of GST) on fuel and you redeemed Loyalty points to the value of $30, you will have paid $66 to BP.
The adjusted GST amount is calculated as follows:
If your original tax invoice from BP states that you spent a total of $115 (inc $10 of GST), with $110 on fuel and $5 on bread and milk, and you redeemed Loyalty points to the value of $30, you will have paid $85 to BP.
The GST reduction amount is calculated as follows:
If your original tax invoice from BP states that you spent a total of $88 (inc $8 of GST), with $66 on fuel and $22 on ineligible items, and you redeemed BP Reward points to the value of $25, you will have paid $63 to BP.
The GST reduction amount is calculated as follows:
A BP Rewards Discount is where you receive a discount off the retail price for eligible products or transactions. For these transactions, the GST reduction amount is determined in the same way as outlined above for points plus pay transactions, that is it is based on the amount of the discount, the GST status of the products discounted and the discount eligibility of the product.
If you need to print a copy of this information, for example to give to your accountant, click on all the drop-down arrows to ensure the text is visible before printing.