Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. BP Plus fuel cards

BP Plus fuel cards

Quick links
Apply now
Retrieve application
BP Plus Online login
Forgot password
Request logon
Xero fuss with BP Plus
BP Plus – the proven solution

Xero fuss with BP Plus

BP Plus is driving you forward with newly integrated Xero accounting software, to help keep your business running smoothly

Learn More

BP Plus – the proven solution

Watch a video tutorial introduction to using BP Plus Online or download a simple PDF guide

Log In

BP Plus American Express offer

BP Plus makes running your vehicles easy and efficient, whether you’re running a single car or a multi-vehicle fleet

Find out more
Features and benefits

Features and benefits

We offer a range of options you can choose to tailor BP Plus to your business fuel requirements
Online Services

Online services

Learn more about our useful online reporting and fleet management tools, and see how they can help your business
BP Plus app

BP Plus app

BP Plus app lets you pay for fuel from your vehicle and keep all your receipts in one place
Network Coverage

Network coverage

BP Plus can be used at all BP branded Service Stations, Truck stops, Truck-friendly sites and also at our extended merchant network

Experts in Fuel

Experts in fuel

Whether you’re after fuel for your truck, home heater, barbeque or new car, our extensive range offers something for everyone
Apply Now
Retrieve Application
BP Plus Online Login
Forgot Password
Request Logon