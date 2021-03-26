Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Community

Community

We are committed to sustainably supporting the communities and environments in which we operate

Community partnerships

We believe that societies and local communities where we work should benefit from our presence

Reconciliation

We support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities through our Reconciliation Action Plan

Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A521. Bahrain Grand Prix, Friday 26th March 2021. Sakhir, Bahrain.

Sponsorship

We are proud partners of Alpine F1® Team and are the official fuel supplier of the Repco Supercars Championship

Sustainability frame

Our sustainability frame underpins our strategy and puts our purpose into action

Greater equity

Our aim 14 is greater diversity, equity and inclusion for our workforce and customers, and to increase supplier diversity spend to $1 billion