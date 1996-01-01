Community partnerships

We proudly wear the livery of one of the world’s most recognisable brands and believe we have a positive role to play in meeting growing energy demand around the world as well as committing to the communities in which we operate. In Australia, we donate over $1 million dollars in funding and fuel to community organisations every year.
Our employees also volunteer hundreds of hours of their time to our partner organisations. We take our partnerships seriously and we are committed to long-term, enduring relationships that have measurable community benefits.
Our community initiatives range from reducing food waste at our retail stores and creating opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, to funding breast cancer services, supporting mental health awareness and protecting Western Australia’s coastal biodiversity.
We fuel the fleet of food rescue organisation OzHarvest, donate surplus food from our stores to people in need and are the Presenting Partner of their flagship fundraising event, the Community CookOff
Since our partnership began in 2013, we have been supporting the McGrath Foundation’s mission to ensure that no one goes through breast cancer alone. In 2020 we began fully funding a McGrath Breast Care Nurse
We have support Healthy Heads in Trucks & Sheds, a registered not-for-profit charitable foundation established to improve mental health and wellbeing outcomes in these industries
We support a wildlife rehabilitation centre to help sick, injured and orphaned Western Australian wildlife
We support UniSport Australia to bring together Indigenous student-athletes from universities across Australia to compete in a variety of sports. This event celebrates the rich sporting culture of Indigenous Australia while acknowledging the heritage and history of the participating student-athletes
Our partnership with Supply Nation ensures bp procurement practices deliver opportunities for Indigenous businesses to thrive, including sponsoring Supply Nation’s ‘Registered Supplier of Year’ award