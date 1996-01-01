Community partnerships

We serve more than just fuel

We strive to be a world-class operator, a responsible corporate citizen and a great employer.



We proudly wear the livery of one of the world’s most recognisable brands and believe we have a positive role to play in meeting growing energy demand around the world as well as committing to the communities in which we operate. In Australia, we donate over $1 million dollars in funding and fuel to community organisations every year.



Our employees also volunteer hundreds of hours of their time to our partner organisations. We take our partnerships seriously and we are committed to long-term, enduring relationships that have measurable community benefits.

Our community initiatives range from reducing food waste at our retail stores and creating opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, to funding breast cancer services, supporting mental health awareness and protecting Western Australia’s coastal biodiversity.

