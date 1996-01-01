Each year, the Community Cookoff brings together business leaders, corporate teams and chefs to cook thousands of delicious meals which are delivered by OzHarvest to feed people in need. The event aims to raise $3 million each year, allowing OzHarvest to provide an additional six million meals to those who need it most
Led by the lovely OzHarvest chefs, our employees take hands-on cooking classes to transform rescued food into restaurant-quality meals that are then delivered directly to disadvantaged communities