Since 2017, bp has been a loyal partner of OzHarvest donating fuel and funding to keep the OzHarvest vans on the road.



We fuel the OzHarvest's truck fleet and provide quality surplus food from 120 bp stores for donation across the country.



OzHarvest is Australia’s leading food rescue organisation with a mission to nourish our country. Each day, OzHarvest collects quality surplus food from supermarkets, restaurants, producers, and distributors, delivering it to charities that feed people in need. This simple yet powerful system helps reduce food waste, fight hunger, and prevent good food from ending up in landfill.



Beyond food rescue, OzHarvest runs education and advocacy programs to inspire sustainable eating and raise awareness about food waste.



Together, we’re creating a future where food is valued, resources are not wasted, and everyone has access to good food.

