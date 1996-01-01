Site traffic information and cookies

OzHarvest

Through our partnership with OzHarvest, we strive to create positive change by helping people in the community who need it most
Romi
We fuel the OzHarvest's truck fleet and provide quality surplus food from 120 bp stores for donation across the country.
Since 2017, bp has been a loyal partner of OzHarvest donating fuel and funding to keep the OzHarvest vans on the road. To continue this support bp and partners will jointly donate 10c to OzHarvest for every participating product sold during our 2023 retail campaign promotion. During the promotion period, customers can take a roll of OzHarvest’s Use it Up Tape to help fight food waste at home. According to OzHarvest and BehaviourWorks Australia’s research, a staggering 2.5 million tonnes of food waste comes directly from our homes each year. The research identified that one of the most impactful behaviors to reduce food waste is implementing a ‘use it up’ system in fridges, freezes and pantries.

Community CookOff

Each year, the Community Cookoff brings together business leaders, corporate teams and chefs to cook thousands of delicious meals which are delivered by OzHarvest to feed people in need. The event aims to raise $3 million each year, allowing OzHarvest to provide an additional six million meals to those who need it most

Cooking for a Cause

Led by the lovely OzHarvest chefs, our employees take hands-on cooking classes to transform rescued food into restaurant-quality meals that are then delivered directly to disadvantaged communities