We fuel the OzHarvest's truck fleet and provide quality surplus food from 120 bp stores for donation across the country.
OzHarvest is Australia’s leading food rescue organisation with a mission to nourish our country. Each day, OzHarvest collects quality surplus food from supermarkets, restaurants, producers, and distributors, delivering it to charities that feed people in need. This simple yet powerful system helps reduce food waste, fight hunger, and prevent good food from ending up in landfill.
Beyond food rescue, OzHarvest runs education and advocacy programs to inspire sustainable eating and raise awareness about food waste.
Together, we’re creating a future where food is valued, resources are not wasted, and everyone has access to good food.
From 18 November 2026 to 12 January 2027, for every participating product you purchase at bp, 10c will be donated to OzHarvest, supporting efforts to reduce food waste and help feed people in need.
Small purchases can make a big difference. Let’s make every purchase count!
Each year, the Community Cookoff brings together business leaders, corporate teams and chefs to cook thousands of delicious meals which are delivered by OzHarvest to feed people in need. The event aims to raise $3 million each year, allowing OzHarvest to provide an additional six million meals to those who need it most
Led by the lovely OzHarvest chefs, our employees take hands-on cooking classes to transform rescued food into restaurant-quality meals that are then delivered directly to disadvantaged communities