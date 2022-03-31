Site traffic information and cookies

Greater equity

This page reflects information published on 31 March 2022 and will be updated in mid-March 2023
Our aim 14 is greater diversity, equity and inclusion for our workforce and customers, and to increase supplier diversity spend to $1 billion
Sustainability report 2021 pdf / 10.9 MB
Sustainability report ‎2021 –‎ quick read
ESG datasheet pdf / 538.4 KB
HSE charting tool

We want our workforce and customers to experience greater equity – fair treatment according to everyone’s different needs and situations – while also helping our partners in the bp ‘ecosystem’ do the same. We aim to do this by improving workforce diversity and workplace inclusion, making customer experiences more inclusive and increasing our annual expenditure with diverse suppliers, including female, and underrepresented or minority groups to $1 billion by 2025.


How we understand equity

Equity and equality are sometimes used interchangeably but do not mean the same thing. Equality ‎generally focuses on everyone being treated the same way; equity means fair treatment according to ‎each individual’s different needs and situation. Equity focuses on what people need to achieve fair ‎outcomes for all.‎


We aim to achieve equitable – or fair – outcomes for our employees. We can do this, for example, by ‎providing them the support and resources they need to succeed.‎


How we will meet our aim

Promoting equity and inclusion goes beyond respect for human rights, worker rights and non-‎discrimination. It involves finding ways to achieve a more diverse and inclusive bp while also helping to ‎address structural disadvantages and inequality in economic opportunity and participation.‎


We are aiming to deliver inclusive employee and customer experiences through our D&I activities. We ‎will still operate as one global workforce but intend to progress our DE&I agenda locally as well. Our ‎leaders are vital in instilling an inclusive culture by showing their support and providing strategic ‎direction for employees to follow.‎


We also want to make sure that our mobility and convenience customers have an inclusive experience ‎when they refuel or shop with us. We aim to double our expenditure with diverse suppliers – those from ‎traditionally underrepresented or minority groups – by the end of 2023 and to reach $1 billion annual ‎expenditure with these groups by the end of 2025.

Read more about diversity and inclusion at bp

Reporting on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I)

Our 2021 report builds on our first DE&I report. It provides information on the diversity within bp and the action we’ve taken to improve DE&I in 2021.

 

We know we have more work to do to make bp the most diverse, equitable and inclusive company it can be. We don’t have all the answers, but we are investing in the resources needed to help us get there.

 

Feedback from stakeholders is important and we welcome your thoughts on our reporting and our progress so far.

 

What’s new in our report

 

 

  • How we are putting DE&I into action through our global framework ‎for action
  • Our Race for Equity training programme
  • Our global ‘Hiring Inclusively’ recruiting principles
  • Updates on progress made by our business resource groups
  • Our 2021 gender and ethnicity data by grade, including the board and leadership teams
Gender and ethnicity pay gap report 2022 pdf /
Diversity, equity and inclusion report 2021 pdf / 12.6 MB

Progressing DE&I in 2021

  • Global framework for action put in place to advance DE&I in our regions and businesses
  • Included new DE&I measures to our group leader 2022 bonus scorecard – linking remuneration for our most senior leaders directly to DE&I for the first time
  • Global DE&I scorecard rolled out across bp and all our businesses advised to include a DE&I objective in employee performance expectations
  • Social mobility framework for action launched to improve representation, inclusion, retention, and advancement of employees from socially diverse backgrounds
  • Self ID launched – enabling employees to voluntarily share their gender identity, pronoun preference and military status
  • Leadership Inclusion for Talent (LIFT) launched to support the progression of Black and African American colleagues into senior leadership roles
  • Our preferred diverse supplier list grew from 280 to 370
  • Developing supplier diversity strategies for the UK, Canada, China, Brazil, South Africa and Australia.
