We want our workforce and customers to experience greater equity – fair treatment according to everyone’s different needs and situations – while also helping our partners in the bp ‘ecosystem’ do the same. We aim to do this by improving workforce diversity and workplace inclusion, making customer experiences more inclusive and increasing our annual expenditure with diverse suppliers, including female, and underrepresented or minority groups to $1 billion by 2025.



How we understand equity

Equity and equality are sometimes used interchangeably but do not mean the same thing. Equality ‎generally focuses on everyone being treated the same way; equity means fair treatment according to ‎each individual’s different needs and situation. Equity focuses on what people need to achieve fair ‎outcomes for all.‎



We aim to achieve equitable – or fair – outcomes for our employees. We can do this, for example, by ‎providing them the support and resources they need to succeed.‎



How we will meet our aim

Promoting equity and inclusion goes beyond respect for human rights, worker rights and non-‎discrimination. It involves finding ways to achieve a more diverse and inclusive bp while also helping to ‎address structural disadvantages and inequality in economic opportunity and participation.‎



We are aiming to deliver inclusive employee and customer experiences through our D&I activities. We ‎will still operate as one global workforce but intend to progress our DE&I agenda locally as well. Our ‎leaders are vital in instilling an inclusive culture by showing their support and providing strategic ‎direction for employees to follow.‎



We also want to make sure that our mobility and convenience customers have an inclusive experience ‎when they refuel or shop with us. We aim to double our expenditure with diverse suppliers – those from ‎traditionally underrepresented or minority groups – by the end of 2023 and to reach $1 billion annual ‎expenditure with these groups by the end of 2025.

