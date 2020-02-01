As a BP Plus account holder, your business can now enjoy Qantas Points with your BP Plus fuel card. All you need to do is join Qantas Business Rewards (if you're not already a member) and continue to use your BP Plus fuel card.*

Welcome to a new world of rewards for your business

In addition to being rewarded when you pay your BP Plus bills, you'll also enjoy:

More points when travelling for work

Your business can earn points on flights, hotels and car hire bookings, when you or your employees travel for work. This in addition to the points (and Status Credits for flights) earned by the traveller as normal1. It's a win, win!

Qantas Club discounts

You and your staff are eligible, for a 20% discount on Qantas Club memberships2.

Points on business expenses

Earn Qantas Points on your everyday business spend with over 50 partners including; credit cards, phone plans, energy bills, business insurance and more.