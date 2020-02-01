Site traffic information and cookies

BP Rewards Qantas Business Rewards

Fuel your business with BP Plus and earn Qantas Points

Business. The Clever way. 
 

As a BP Plus account holder, your business can now enjoy Qantas Points with your BP Plus fuel card. All you need to do is join Qantas Business Rewards (if you're not already a member) and continue to use your BP Plus fuel card.*
 

Everytime you use your BP Plus fuel card, you can earn:

  • 1 Qantas Point for every litre of Ultimate 98
  • 1 Qantas Point for every 2 litres of 91, Diesel and Ultimate Diesel 
  • 1 Qantas Point for every $1 on eligible in-store purchases  
FAQs

Welcome to a new world of rewards for your business 

In addition to being rewarded when you pay your BP Plus bills, you'll also enjoy: 

  • More points when travelling for work

Your business can earn points on flights, hotels and car hire bookings, when you or your employees travel for work. This in addition to the points (and Status Credits for flights) earned by the traveller as normal1. It's a win, win! 

  • Qantas Club discounts

You and your staff are eligible, for a 20% discount on Qantas Club memberships2

  • Points on business expenses 

Earn Qantas Points on your everyday business spend with over 50 partners including; credit cards, phone plans, energy bills, business insurance and more.

 
Terms & Conditions
* From 1/2/20 eligible businesses who sign up to Qantas Business Rewards will be entitled to a waiver of the Qantas Business Rewards join fee, and to earn Qantas points on eligible purchases. BP Plus application and acct. subject to BP Plus terms & application may take 4 weeks for approval. Qantas Business Rewards application, awards of Points, and acct. subject to Qantas Business Rewards terms. Qantas Points will be awarded to eligible participants within 4 weeks of paying a BP Plus invoice. See bp.com.au/qantasconditions for full offer conditions.

You must be a Qantas Frequent Flyer member to earn Qantas Points. A joining fee may apply. Membership and Qantas Points are subject to the Qantas Frequent Flyer program terms and conditions. Qantas Points and Status Credits (where applicable) are earned on eligible flights with a Qantas or applicable oneworld® Alliance Airline or Airline Partner flight number on your ticket. Qantas Points and Status Credits may not be earned on some fare types and booking classes. See terms and conditions and the Airline Earning Tables for details on the conditions for the applicable airline.
 
Discounted Qantas Club membership is available to Qantas Frequent Flyer members who are Qantas Business Rewards Flyers of the Qantas Business Rewards Member. The discount applies to Qantas Club Individual membership rates and is managed under the Qantas Club Qantas Business Rewards scheme. Qantas Club membership is subject to the Qantas Club Terms and Conditions. Qantas Australian Domestic and International lounge network is subject to change due to changes in state and territory specific restrictions, or health and safety advice. Lounge access eligibility conditions apply, with new temporary measures in place. Some lounges are currently closed, to find out which lounges are open visit our airport service changes page. For full T&Cs visit Qantas Business Rewards.
 
 