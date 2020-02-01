Site traffic information and cookies

BP Plus FAQs

Application

For more information about BP Plus or to begin a new application, click here. For assistance with completing an application, click here.

BP Plus online

For new accounts, a BP Plus Online username and password will be emailed to you within 48 hours of your application being approved. For existing accounts, an authorised contact can request a username and password online.

Each BP Plus customer PIN is unique. Due to privacy restrictions, information about an individual customer PIN  is not available to BP employees.

 

If you hold a BP Plus card through a novated lease or salary sacrifice fleet, please contact your provider directly. Unfortunately, BP Customer Service will not be able to advise you of your PIN.

 

 The easiest way to obtain a new PIN is to log into BP Plus Online
 

  1.  Click on “Cards” in the menu at the top of the screen and select “Find and Update Cards” 
  2. Search for then click on the Card Number requiring the PIN  
  3. You then have the option to “Resend PIN” or “Change PIN”  
  4. If you select “Resend PIN”  You will now see the details of the card, including the card delivery address where the new PIN  will be sent.  If you are happy with these details, click "Confirm" and a new PIN will be issued. 
  5. If you select “Change PIN” enter the new pin then enter it again to confirm, click “Save Changes” at the bottom of the page.

Yes, through BP Plus Online. 


To change a cards PIN number on BP Plus Online:

 

  1. Click on “Cards” in the menu at the top of the screen and select “Find and Update Cards” 
  2. Search for then click on the Card Number requiring the PIN Change 
  3. Click “Change PIN”  
  4. Enter and confirm the new PIN 
  5. Click “Save Changes” at the bottom of the page

 

 To change PIN numbers in bulk (if you are the fleet manager of many fuel cards) just upload the changes to BP Plus Online via the "Bulk Update" spreadsheet.

The easiest way to update your contact details is through BP Plus Online, this will update both card and invoice delivery details.

 

To update Invoice delivery details: 

  1. Click on the "Account Details" under update your account and select "Edit Account details" 
  2. Make the changes to your contact details 
  3. Click "Save"  

 

To update card delivery details: 

  1. Click on the "View and Edit contacts" and select "View and Edit details" for “Card Delivery"
  2. Make the changes to your contact details 
  3. Click "Save"

To cancel a BP Plus card,  visit BP Plus Online and change the card status to "deleted".  

 

  1. Click on "Cards" under the "Quick Links" listing on the right-hand side of the "Home" menu
  2. Click on "Find and update cards" 
  3. Enter card number including spaces 
  4. Click "Search card" 
  5. Click on the Card Number of the card that is required to have its status changed
  6. Then click "Change Status"
  7. In the "New Card Status" field, select to "Deleted"
  8. Click "Save" at the bottom of the page 
     

Alternatively, contact us online.

To order a BP Plus card, visit BP Plus Online:
 
  1. Click "Cards" under "Quick Links" on the right-hand side of the "Home" menu  
  2. Click "Order New Card" 
  3. On the "Card & Driver Details" screen you can customise your card. This required section allows you to input all card details, including any purchase controls and restrictions
  4. Select whether you would like to receive any exception reports based on transaction value and litres purchased 
  5. Select if there’s a different address the card should be delivered to (the default address is the address on the account). This feature allows customers with multiple locations to enjoy faster card delivery.

 

Alternatively, contact us online.

If your BP Plus card has been lost or stolen, you must notify BP immediately. The easiest way to do this is to log into BP Plus Online and change the card status to "Lost" or "Stolen"

 

  1. Click on “Cards” in the menu at the top of the screen and select “Find and Update Cards” 
  2. Search for then click on Card Number requiring the change 
  3. Then click "Change Status" 
  4. In the “Change status to” field select either “Lost” or “Stolen” from the available options 
  5. Click “Save Changes” at the bottom of the page
     

Alternatively, contact us online.

To change your PIN:
 

  1. Visit a BP site with an EFTPOS terminal and request to change your PIN 
  2. The service station attendant will ask you to enter your existing PIN number 
  3. You will then be prompted to enter your new 4-digit PIN number 
  4. Confirm the new PIN number a second time 
  5. Your new PIN number will be ready to use.

 

All BP Plus cards are encrypted to bank standards and selecting your own PIN will not change that.

If you'd like to close or cancel a BP Plus account you can call 1300 130 027 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday. Keep in mind only the Director or main authorised contact has the right to cancel a BP Plus account. 

 

If you would like to cancel a BP Plus card, please see the ‘How do I cancel a BP Plus card?’ section of this FAQ. 

Qantas Business Rewards

Qantas Business Rewards is a rewards program designed for Australian small to medium sized businesses with an ABN. Members can access exclusive discounts on eligible Qantas flights and earn Qantas Points for their business on everyday business expenses such as Qantas flights, hotels, car hire, petrol, insurance, technology, stationery and much more.
The key difference is that Qantas Business Rewards is a program for businesses and Qantas Frequent Flyer is a program for individuals. Qantas Business Rewards is a loyalty rewards program that rewards Australia-based businesses with an ABN with Qantas Points for business expenses.
As a valued BP Plus account holder, you can join Qantas Business Rewards free (usually $89.50). Join free now.
As long as you have provided the same ABN to Qantas Business Rewards and BP Plus, the accounts will link automatically.
Please contact the Qantas Business Rewards Service Centre on 13 74 78 from 7am to 7pm (AEST), Monday to Saturday. 

All BP Plus account holders who are also Qantas Business Rewards members are eligible to earn Qantas Points excluding:

  • government entities
  • distributors
  • staff card
  • customers on strategic pricing
Please contact the Qantas Business Rewards Service Centre on 13 74 78 from 7am to 7pm (AEST), Monday to Saturday. 
You can start earning Qantas Points from 1 February 2020, when you make your first eligible purchase. Once you have paid your BP Plus invoice for that billing period, your Qantas Points will be transferred to your Qantas Business Rewards account.
As long as you have signed up to Qantas Business Rewards there’s nothing more you need to do. Your Qantas Points will be awarded to the eligible member's account 4 weeks after a BP Plus account has been paid.

Every time you use your BP Plus fuel card, you can earn:

  • 1 Qantas Point for every litre of Ultimate 98
  • 1 Qantas Point for every 2 litres of 91, 95, Diesel or Ultimate Diesel
  • 1 Qantas Point for every $1 on eligible in store purchases
Points are earned on litres of fuel purchased and on dollars spent on non-fuel products. 
Eligible BP Plus account holders can earn Qantas Points as long as you are also a Qantas Business Rewards member.
Yes, you can earn Qantas Points when you pay using your BP plus app. 
Qantas Points will be awarded to the eligible member's account 4 weeks after a BP Plus account has been paid.
You can view your business’s activity statement online at Qantas Business Rewards.

The following items are ineligible as Transactions for a BP Plus method of payment and therefore BP Plus Account Holder and Card Holder earning in the BP Plus/QBR program:

(a) smoking/tobacco products and accessories;

(b) gift cards (including iTunes and fuel vouchers);

(c) pre-paid mobile telephones, mobile recharge and pre-paid mobile phone cards;

(d) lottery products;

(e) tolls, travel cards and public transport tickets or cards;

(f) cash outs;

(g) delivery charges;

(h) internet cafes;

(i) Australia Post or other parcel locker services;

(j) any “click and collect” or "home delivery" services provided for products supplied from a Motor Fuel site;

(k) any money transfer services;

(l) any other item not sold or paid for through the main point of sale transaction terminal at a BP Site (including coin operated carwashes or vacuum cleaners and any associated workshops);

(m) purchases from any third-party businesses operating within a participating BP store; and

(n) any other product notified by one party to the other from time to time by 90 days' written notice and which must be included in this list

Unfortunately, you will not be able to use the Qantas Points to reduce your BP Plus account balance.
No, QBR points can only be earned on Account Payments by eligible bp Account Holders with a BP Plus account administered by BP Australia Pty Ltd ABN 53 004 085 616