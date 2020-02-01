BP Plus FAQs

Each BP Plus customer PIN is unique. Due to privacy restrictions, information about an individual customer PIN is not available to BP employees.
If you hold a BP Plus card through a novated lease or salary sacrifice fleet, please contact your provider directly. Unfortunately, BP Customer Service will not be able to advise you of your PIN.
The easiest way to obtain a new PIN is to log into BP Plus Online
Yes, through BP Plus Online.
To change a cards PIN number on BP Plus Online:
To change PIN numbers in bulk (if you are the fleet manager of many fuel cards) just upload the changes to BP Plus Online via the "Bulk Update" spreadsheet.
The easiest way to update your contact details is through BP Plus Online, this will update both card and invoice delivery details.
To update Invoice delivery details:
To update card delivery details:
To cancel a BP Plus card, visit BP Plus Online and change the card status to "deleted".
Alternatively, contact us online.
If your BP Plus card has been lost or stolen, you must notify BP immediately. The easiest way to do this is to log into BP Plus Online and change the card status to "Lost" or "Stolen".
To change your PIN:
All BP Plus cards are encrypted to bank standards and selecting your own PIN will not change that.
If you'd like to close or cancel a BP Plus account you can call 1300 130 027 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday. Keep in mind only the Director or main authorised contact has the right to cancel a BP Plus account.
If you would like to cancel a BP Plus card, please see the ‘How do I cancel a BP Plus card?’ section of this FAQ.
All BP Plus account holders who are also Qantas Business Rewards members are eligible to earn Qantas Points excluding:
Every time you use your BP Plus fuel card, you can earn:
The following items are ineligible as Transactions for a BP Plus method of payment and therefore BP Plus Account Holder and Card Holder earning in the BP Plus/QBR program:
(a) smoking/tobacco products and accessories;
(b) gift cards (including iTunes and fuel vouchers);
(c) pre-paid mobile telephones, mobile recharge and pre-paid mobile phone cards;
(d) lottery products;
(e) tolls, travel cards and public transport tickets or cards;
(f) cash outs;
(g) delivery charges;
(h) internet cafes;
(i) Australia Post or other parcel locker services;
(j) any “click and collect” or "home delivery" services provided for products supplied from a Motor Fuel site;
(k) any money transfer services;
(l) any other item not sold or paid for through the main point of sale transaction terminal at a BP Site (including coin operated carwashes or vacuum cleaners and any associated workshops);
(m) purchases from any third-party businesses operating within a participating BP store; and
(n) any other product notified by one party to the other from time to time by 90 days' written notice and which must be included in this list