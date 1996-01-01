Site traffic information and cookies

BPme app

BPme is bp's app that lets you access BP Rewards, Pre-order your coffee & food and pay for fuel from the comfort of your car
What is BPme?

Access BP Rewards

 

Download the BPme app to access BP Rewards on the go. View your offers and points information (BP Points or Qantas Points), access your digital BP Rewards card to scan in-store and more. You’ll also earn points when you use BPme to pay for fuel from the comfort of your car. Too easy!

Use Qantas Points with BPme

 

For the first time ever, you can use your Qantas Points at bp with the BPme app*. Download BPme, link your Qantas Frequent Flyer membership to your BP Rewards account, and then you’ll be able to use your Qantas Points. Use 1,900 Qantas Points to get $10 off.

 

So whether you’re visiting friends and family or heading out for a road trip, it’s easy to use your Qantas Points on fuel.

 

T&Cs apply

Pre-order your coffee and food

 

You can now use BPme to order your favourite Wild Bean Café coffee and food before you arrive at your nearest bp store. You can order your products up to 30 minutes before you arrive, and choose to either pay in-store when you pick up your order or pay via BPme. Use the BPme store locator to find your nearest BPme Pre-order location. You’ll be in and out in no time!

Pay for fuel from your car

 

BPme lets you pay for fuel contactless from the comfort of your car. Simply open the app in your car before you fill up to select your pump and payment method – Visa, MasterCard, American Express or PayPal. Then you’re ready to refuel and go! The best thing is, you will earn BP Rewards points for all of your purchases and can even pay with BP Points for your fill.

 

BP Plus card holders can also pay for fuel from the comfort of your vehicle via the BP Plus app.

