Access BP Rewards Download the BPme app to access BP Rewards on the go. View your offers and points information (BP Points or Qantas Points), access your digital BP Rewards card to scan in-store and more. You’ll also earn points when you use BPme to pay for fuel from the comfort of your car. Too easy!

Use Qantas Points with BPme

For the first time ever, you can use your Qantas Points at bp with the BPme app*. Download BPme, link your Qantas Frequent Flyer membership to your BP Rewards account, and then you’ll be able to use your Qantas Points. Use 1,900 Qantas Points to get $10 off. So whether you’re visiting friends and family or heading out for a road trip, it’s easy to use your Qantas Points on fuel. * T&Cs apply



Pre-order your coffee and food You can now use BPme to order your favourite Wild Bean Café coffee and food before you arrive at your nearest bp store. You can order your products up to 30 minutes before you arrive, and choose to either pay in-store when you pick up your order or pay via BPme. Use the BPme store locator to find your nearest BPme Pre-order location. You’ll be in and out in no time!