FAQs

Find answers to all your BPme questions here
Setting up BPme

Is BPme available to everyone?

BPme is available for all customers to download.

 

If you would like to use BPme for pay for fuel or Pre-order, load your preferred payment method in to your BPme wallet – Visa, MasterCard, American Express or PayPal – and you’re good to go.

 

Once you have created your BPme account, you will also be given a digital BP Rewards card, which you can use any time that you visit your local bp store to make a purchase. 

How do I know which BP stores I can use BPme pay for fuel, pre-order or my digital BP Rewards card at?

BPme can only be used at bp and is currently available at more than 750 participating bp stores across Australia.

 

You can use the BPme store finder to help find a participating BP location near you. Simply look for the BPme stores you need by filtering on ‘BPme pay for fuel’, ‘BP Rewards’ or ‘Pre-order’.

How do I set myself up with BPme?

First, download the free BPme app from the Apple App Store or Google Play store.

 

You’ll be asked to register your first name, last name, email, and mobile number to create a bp account. When you log in to BPme for the first time after registering your details, you’ll be asked to enter your mobile number too – we’ll send you a text to verify it. Next, enter your Visa, MasterCard, Amex or PayPal details. You can add more than one method of payment if you like.

 

Now you’re all set up and ready to go!

 

If you would like to pay for your purchases with a BP Plus fuel card, download the BP Plus app instead, tailored to your business needs. You can find out more about the BP Plus app on the BP Plus app section of the website.

 

If you do not receive your ‘welcome to bp’ email after registering, or if you have issues verifying your email account, please contact bp on 1300 1300 27 or AUcustcare@bp.com.

Can I use my BP Plus card in BPme?

BP Plus card is not able to be used as a payment method within BPme at this stage. However, if you’d like to pay for fuel from your vehicle, the BP Plus app allows you to pay for fuel from your vehicle, and is designed specifically to meet your business needs. For more information, visit the BP Plus app section of our website.

 

Please note, some BP Plus accounts will not be able to load their cards in to the BP Plus app. Simply add your BP Plus card to the BP Plus app to check your card’s eligibility.

Can I use my BPme account to log in to the BP Rewards website?
Yes, you can! Whether you have registered for BPme using; email or phone number (if registered via Passwordless), or social account (Gmail / Facebook / Apple ID), you can use the same method to log into bprewards.com.au.
Can I use my BP Rewards account to log in to BPme?
Yes, you can. You can use your login created on bprewards.com.au to log in to BPme, if you download the app after you sign up for BP Rewards.  
Can I use my Gmail / Facebook / Apple ID account to sign up for BPme?
Yes, you can! You can now use either of these three options to sign up for BPme, making it faster than ever to get yourself up and running. Simply tap on the icon for the option you’d like to use for sign up, and BPme will do the rest. Note, Apple ID is only offered for iOS devices.
Can I use my Gmail account to sign up for BPme, then use my Facebook login the next time I need to log in to the app?
Yes you can, so long as your Gmail account email matches the email used by your Facebook / Apple ID, then you can do this with no issues. You can use more than one of the three alternate login options anytime, so long as they all have the same email address registered against them.
I’ve signed up for BPme before, but want to start using Gmail login to access the app. Can I do this?
Yes, you can! So long as your bp account email matches the email used by your Gmail / Facebook / Apple ID, then you can use social sign in with no issues. If you, for example, use a Gmail address to log in to BPme that does not match your existing bp account email address, this will create a whole new bp account for you.
Will I receive marketing communications from bp if I sign up for BPme using my Gmail / Facebook / Apple ID?
Yes, you will. You can change these preferences via BPme or the BP Rewards website at any time in future too.

BP Rewards in BPme

How do I register for BP Rewards using BPme?

Download the BPme app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to register for BP Rewards today. Complete the registration form and you will receive an email asking you to set your password – once you've done this you're good to go.

 

If you're already using BPme, simply login and follow the prompts. Once you've accepted the updated terms and conditions, you'll automatically start earning points on purchases made with BPme. You will also get a digital BP Rewards card, which you can access anytime in the app to scan in store. You can use your BPme login details to log into bprewards.com.au at any time as well.

I already have the BPme app. How do I register for BP Rewards?
Simply log into your BPme app and follow the prompts. Once you've accepted the updated terms and conditions, you'll automatically start earning points on purchases made with BPme. You will also get a digital BP Rewards card, which you can access anytime in the app to scan in store. You can use your BPme login details to log into bprewards.com.au.
How do I earn points?

You can earn BP Points or Qantas Points - you choose!

 

If you are using BPme to pay for fuel from your vehicle, your points will automatically apply to your transaction. To earn points for in-store transactions, you can use BPme app to access your digital BP Rewards card and present in-store for scanning. You can also load your digital BP Rewards card into your Apple Wallet or Google Pay – follow the simple steps below! 

Can I redeem BP Points or Qantas Points on BPme?

Yes! You can redeem BP Points or Qantas Points for dollars off at bp when paying for fuel from your vehicle.

 

If you have a minimum of 500 BP Points, you can choose to redeem your points for dollars off on your next eligible transaction.

 

To redeem Qantas Points in BPme, you must have your Qantas Frequent Flyer linked to your BP Rewards account and elect to earn Qantas Points. Minimum purchase is $10 per fuel transaction, capped at a maximum of $100 per transaction or $300 in total per day.

Where can I find out more about BP Rewards?
To find out more about BP Rewards, visit the BP Rewards website.
Where is my digital card in BPme?
When you open BPme, click on ‘My BP Rewards card’ on the Home screen or go to the Rewards tab and tap on the card image at the top of the screen – your digital BP Rewards card will appear, ready to scan!
How do I load my BP Rewards card in to my Apple Wallet or Google Pay wallet via BPme?

You can load your digital BP Rewards card in to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay in three ways. On your iOS or Android device, simply open BPme:

  1. click on ‘My BP Rewards card’ on the home screen
  2. click on the ‘digital’ BP Rewards card on the ‘Rewards’ tab
  3. go to the ‘Rewards cards’ section in the ‘More’ tab

 Then, tap on the ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ or ‘Google Pay – save to phone’ icon on the screen and follow the prompts.

Can I load my BP Rewards card in to my Apple Wallet and Google Pay apps?

Yes, you can! You can:

  • load your ‘digital’ BP Rewards card in to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay app via BPme
  • link your plastic BP Rewards card you collect in-store to your BP Rewards account before saving it in to Apple Wallet or Google Pay via BPme.

 This card can then be accessed by you at any time to scan in-store via the Apple Wallet or Google Pay app on your device.

Can I load my plastic BP Rewards card in to Apple Wallet or Google Pay too?

Yes, you can. Just make sure that you have created a BP Rewards account for yourself and linked your plastic card to your account before saving it in to Apple Wallet or Google Pay.

 

Note: You can only load one BP Rewards card in to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay account.

Payment methods: Mastercard, Visa, Amex & PayPal

Why is BPme charging me $1 when I fill up?

This is a $1 pre-authorisation hold which is used to verify your card and will be released back to you by your card issuer or bank. The time it takes for this to be released would normally be around 5 to 10 days, depending on your card issuer or bank.

 

You may see the $1 pre-authorisation amount when you add a new payment method to your BPme account and when you fill up, but we have not charged you any funds at this stage – we are simply checking that your payment method is OK for you to use.

 

You will not see a $1 pre-authorisation hold for any of your BPme Pre-order purchases.

Why is my nominated card not working?
You will not be able to use a nominated card if it has expired, is inactive or has been reported as stolen to your bank or card issuer. If this is the case, please provide your updated card details as soon as you receive them and in the meantime you can add an alternative method of payment to your BPme account.
Does bp store or view my payment card details?

bp will never see nor store the details of your nominated cards. Such details are collected, stored and processed by bp's payment service providers, Braintree and PayPal, who process your purchases when you use the BPme app.

 

For further information regarding Braintree and PayPal and how they encrypt and process payment transactions, see the Braintree and PayPal websites.

Paying for fuel

When I arrive at a bp store, what do I need to do to use BPme pay for fuel?

1. Open BPme inside your car

The next time you visit a participating BPme store, pull up at a pump and, while still in your car, turn off your engine and open the BPme app.

 

Confirm your pump number and payment method.

 

Check that your details are correct and briefly wait for the app to tell you that your pump is unlocked and ready to fill.


2. Fill up 

Then, leaving your phone in the car, get out to fill up.


3. Go

Once you’ve finished fuelling, the app will show that you’re all paid up and good to go.

What if I choose the wrong pump, can I cancel the transaction?

If you choose the wrong pump and you have already hit ‘confirm’ you will need to go into the store where a customer service representative will assist you. If you have started to pump fuel you will need to pay for any fuel in your vehicle.

 

Please make sure you have selected the correct pump number before you hit ‘confirm’ on the ‘check your details’ step in the app.

How can I use the app if I can’t use my phone at the pump?

BPme is made to be used inside your car. After pulling up at the pump, open BPme inside your stationary vehicle and then leave your phone in the car while you fill up.

 

Rules about mobile phone usage outside your vehicle have not changed. Customers can safely use the app within an enclosed vehicle with the engine turned off.

 

The safety of our customers and staff is our number one priority, and we have procedures and signage at all bp stations to communicate safe practices. Our team is trained to monitor forecourt safety and will intervene if they see any unsafe behaviour.

How do I view the receipts for my transactions?

Your receipts are emailed to you at the time of the transaction in the form of a tax invoice. Check your junk folder if you cannot find them.

 

Your transactions are also saved in BPme and can be viewed at any time. Go to ‘more’ and tap ‘BPme transactions’. Your transactions are organised by date, with your most recent transaction at the top of the list. Tap the transaction you wish to review and the details will be displayed.

I have selected the wrong pump and paid for someone else’s petrol, can I get a refund?

In the unlikely event you pay for someone else’s fuel, you will still be required to go in-store to pay for any fuel you have pumped into your own vehicle.

 

To arrange a refund, you will then need to call our customer support team on 1300 1300 27 for assistance.

My payment has been declined and fuel has been dispensed. What do I do?

As fuel has been dispensed you are liable for payment. We will contact you shortly regarding an alternative method of payment.

As this transaction was done via the BPme app you do not need to go into the store. You will be sent a link via SMS and an email to allow you to pay for your outstanding amount using an alternative payment method to the one that was declined. We will also send you an email with the details of the declined transaction.

 

Please note, your account will remain locked until your outstanding payment has been paid.

 

For any further questions, contact our customer support team on 1300 1300 27. bp reserves the right to refer the matter to the local police authority in the event that transactions carried out via a BPme account appear suspicious or your BPme account has had a number of declined transactions.

How long does it take to unlock my BPme app after making payment?

If your payment has been declined and your BPme account has been locked, you will be sent a link via SMS and an email to allow you to pay for your outstanding amount using an alternative payment method to the one that was declined. You will also receive an email with the details of the declined transaction.

 

As soon as your payment is processed via the link your BPme account will be unlocked.

My app tells me ‘something went wrong’ when I try to log in. What do I do now?
This means that BPme has not been able to progress your transaction. There may be a number of different reasons for this. If you are unsure of what to do or require further assistance, please contact bp on 1300 1300 27 or AUcustcare@bp.com.
Which fuel products can I purchase with BPme?

All fuel products except for LPG can be purchased via BPme or the BP Plus app. For safety reasons, you are not able to purchase LPG via BPme.

 

AdBlue is also currently not able to be purchased via BPme, however you are able to purchase it via the BP Plus app at select locations.

How will bp staff know I have paid for my fuel?

The app will notify bp staff to let them know that payment has been made. We expect paying for your fuel using BPme to quickly become a ‘new norm’ at our stations – but you can still give a little wave or thumbs up to staff if you like!

 

The BPme app will notify you when your selected pump has been hung up correctly by displaying the ‘processing payment’ screen.  Once the transaction has processed you will see a ‘payment successful’ message letting you know the transaction is complete. Once you have seen the ‘payment successful’ message on your BPme app you may leave the station.

Can I check fuel prices on my BPme app?
No, fuel prices are not available on the BPme app. The price of fuel is displayed at every pump when you visit a bp store.

BPme Pre-order

Can I pay for my BPme Pre-order purchases via BPme, or do I have to pay for my purchase in-store when I pick it up?
You can choose to pay for your Pre-order purchase via BPme or in-store when you pick up your products – the choice is yours! Simply use the ‘Payment’ option on the ‘Checkout’ screen to choose whether you would like to pay in-app or pay in-store. Your friendly store staff will be aware of whether you have paid for your Pre-order purchase, so simply advise them of your order number when you arrive at store and they’ll do the rest.
Do I have to be at a bp store to place my order?
No, you don’t. Pre-order enables you to submit your order up to 30 minutes in advance of you arriving at your selected pick up location – meaning that you can send your order off before you hop in the car and start your journey! Alternatively, you also have the option of placing your order when you arrive at your bp store. You can send your order for your favourite barista-made Wild Bean Café coffee before you start filling up, so that it’s ready and waiting for you in store once you’ve finished fuelling. The choice is yours.
Can I use the payment methods that I use for BPme pay for fuel to pay for my Pre-order purchase?
Yes, you can – any of the financial payment methods that you have loaded in to your BPme wallet can be used for both BPme Pay for Fuel and BPme Pre-order. 
What can I buy via BPme Pre-order?
Pre-order allows you to purchase a select range of Wild Bean Café products via BPme before you arrive at your nearest BPme Pre-order store. Products include our barista-made hot drinks like coffee, hot chocolate and chai lattes, and a range of our delicious Wild Bean Café food range like our egg and bacon toastie or banana bread – perfect for an on-the-go meal.
Which stores can I use BPme Pre-order at?
Find your nearest BPme Pre-order location via the ‘store locator’ section in the 'more' tab – simply apply the ‘Pre-order’ filter to your search to find a location near you. You will also be presented with a list of your nearest Pre-order locations on the ‘select your store’ screen of Pre-order, enabling you to choose the location most convenient for you. The number of stores that you can use Pre-order at will increase over time, so keep a look out for more and more locations becoming available very soon.
Will I earn points for my Pre-order purchases, if I am a member of BP Rewards?

Yes, you will! If you have enabled BP Rewards in BPme, you will earn points for any pay Pre-order purchases that you place and pay for via BPme. You will be able to see points earned for your purchase on your order summary in BPme, as well as on your tax invoice receipt, which is emailed to your bp account email address.

 

You will also be able to earn points for your ‘pay in-store’ purchases – just make sure you present your BP Rewards card or Qantas Frequent Flyer card in-store when you pay for your products. A quick any easy option for you here is to use your digital BP Rewards card, accessible via the 'rewards' section of BPme.

 

To learn more about BP Rewards, visit the BP Rewards website.

Can I redeem points for my Pre-order purchases?

Yes, you can now use point to pay for any pre-order purchase made in BPme. If you have a minimum of 500 BP Points, you can choose to redeem your points off for dollars on your next eligble pre-order transaction.

 

To learn more about BP Rewards, visit the BP Rewards website.

Where can I access all of my previous order information in BPme?
All of your order history information is available to view at any time via the ‘history’ section of the Pre-order tab.
Can I create favourite products via Pre-order?
Yes, you can! Once you have added an item to your Pre-order basket, you will see a star icon next to it – tap on the star and, once it turns green, you will have successfully marked the item as a favourite. If you would like to reorder that item for a future purchase, you can do so via the ‘favourites’ section of Pre-order – simply tap on the ‘reorder’ button next to your item of choice and it will automatically be added to your basket for you.
Can I use my Wild Bean Café hot drinks loyalty card for BPme Pre-order purchases?
Absolutely! Just make sure you present your Wild Bean Café loyalty card upon pick up of your order and your friendly barista will stamp your card for you. If you’d like to redeem a free coffee on your loyalty card, choose to ‘pay in-store’ for your order, and your free coffee can be processed upon pickup.
What should I do if I have accidentally placed an order at the wrong bp store?
If you accidentally place an order at the wrong store for pick up, we recommend that you call the store as soon as possible to inform them of your mistake. You can access store phone number information via the ‘store locator’ section of BPme.
What should I do if I have accidentally ordered the wrong products, or want to cancel my order?

If you accidentally order the wrong products via Pre-order, we recommend that you call the store as soon as possible to inform them of your mistake. They will be able to prepare what you meant to order for you, and if you elected to pay for your purchase via BPme, you can pay for any differences in order price when you arrive in store to pick up your purchase. You can access store phone number information via the ‘store locator’ section of BPme.

 

If you would like to cancel your order, you will need to call the store you have placed your order with as soon as possible to inform them of your change of mind. If you elected to pay for your purchase via BPme, please email AUcustcare@bp.com with your order information and our friendly customer service team can arrange a refund for you.

Support for technical issues

My phone or app froze/died during the transaction. What happens now?

This depends on which stage of the process you have reached.

 

If you have already pumped your fuel, the BPme app will attempt to reconnect and complete the transaction. If the transaction cannot be processed, we will contact you via SMS and email to arrange an alternative way to for you to pay.

 

If BPme has advised that your pump is unlocked you will be able to pump your fuel and you should receive a receipt. You can check the pump transaction on your phone when it’s recharged or has reconnected via the ‘view transaction history’ section of the 'account' tab – but if you’re not sure or would like to check, please go into the store and a customer service representative will assist you.

 

If you have any questions about this process, please contact bp on 1300 1300 27 or at AUcustcare@bp.com

My phone or app froze/died during a Pre-Order transaction. What happens now?

This depends on which stage of your order you have reached. 

 

If you have not placed your order and are still browsing the Pre-order menu, you will not be able to place your order until your phone is back up and running. 

 

If you have already placed your order and your phone dies, no need to worry – the store you are picking up your purchase at will have already received your order and will be busy preparing it for you!

 

If you experience any other connectivity issues while placing your order, give the store you have placed your order at a call and they can confirm if they have received your order. You can find store phone number details in the ‘store locator’ section of BPme.

I can’t log in to BPme – what do I do?
If you have any login issues with BPme, or have questions about BPme and BP Plus app more generally that are not answered for you here, please call 1300 1300 27 or contact bp at AUcustcare@bp.com.