BPme is available for all customers to download.
If you would like to use BPme for pay for fuel or Pre-order, load your preferred payment method in to your BPme wallet – Visa, MasterCard, American Express or PayPal – and you’re good to go.
Once you have created your BPme account, you will also be given a digital BP Rewards card, which you can use any time that you visit your local bp store to make a purchase.
BPme can only be used at bp and is currently available at more than 750 participating bp stores across Australia.
You can use the BPme store finder to help find a participating BP location near you. Simply look for the BPme stores you need by filtering on ‘BPme pay for fuel’, ‘BP Rewards’ or ‘Pre-order’.
First, download the free BPme app from the Apple App Store or Google Play store.
You’ll be asked to register your first name, last name, email, and mobile number to create a bp account. When you log in to BPme for the first time after registering your details, you’ll be asked to enter your mobile number too – we’ll send you a text to verify it. Next, enter your Visa, MasterCard, Amex or PayPal details. You can add more than one method of payment if you like.
Now you’re all set up and ready to go!
If you would like to pay for your purchases with a BP Plus fuel card, download the BP Plus app instead, tailored to your business needs. You can find out more about the BP Plus app on the BP Plus app section of the website.
If you do not receive your ‘welcome to bp’ email after registering, or if you have issues verifying your email account, please contact bp on 1300 1300 27 or AUcustcare@bp.com.
BP Plus card is not able to be used as a payment method within BPme at this stage. However, if you’d like to pay for fuel from your vehicle, the BP Plus app allows you to pay for fuel from your vehicle, and is designed specifically to meet your business needs. For more information, visit the BP Plus app section of our website.
Please note, some BP Plus accounts will not be able to load their cards in to the BP Plus app. Simply add your BP Plus card to the BP Plus app to check your card’s eligibility.
Download the BPme app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to register for BP Rewards today. Complete the registration form and you will receive an email asking you to set your password – once you've done this you're good to go.
If you're already using BPme, simply login and follow the prompts. Once you've accepted the updated terms and conditions, you'll automatically start earning points on purchases made with BPme. You will also get a digital BP Rewards card, which you can access anytime in the app to scan in store. You can use your BPme login details to log into bprewards.com.au at any time as well.
You can earn BP Points or Qantas Points - you choose!
If you are using BPme to pay for fuel from your vehicle, your points will automatically apply to your transaction. To earn points for in-store transactions, you can use BPme app to access your digital BP Rewards card and present in-store for scanning. You can also load your digital BP Rewards card into your Apple Wallet or Google Pay – follow the simple steps below!
Yes! You can redeem BP Points or Qantas Points for dollars off at bp when paying for fuel from your vehicle.
If you have a minimum of 500 BP Points, you can choose to redeem your points for dollars off on your next eligible transaction.
To redeem Qantas Points in BPme, you must have your Qantas Frequent Flyer linked to your BP Rewards account and elect to earn Qantas Points. Minimum purchase is $10 per fuel transaction, capped at a maximum of $100 per transaction or $300 in total per day.
You can load your digital BP Rewards card in to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay in three ways. On your iOS or Android device, simply open BPme:
Then, tap on the ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ or ‘Google Pay – save to phone’ icon on the screen and follow the prompts.
Yes, you can! You can:
This card can then be accessed by you at any time to scan in-store via the Apple Wallet or Google Pay app on your device.
Yes, you can. Just make sure that you have created a BP Rewards account for yourself and linked your plastic card to your account before saving it in to Apple Wallet or Google Pay.
Note: You can only load one BP Rewards card in to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay account.
This is a $1 pre-authorisation hold which is used to verify your card and will be released back to you by your card issuer or bank. The time it takes for this to be released would normally be around 5 to 10 days, depending on your card issuer or bank.
You may see the $1 pre-authorisation amount when you add a new payment method to your BPme account and when you fill up, but we have not charged you any funds at this stage – we are simply checking that your payment method is OK for you to use.
You will not see a $1 pre-authorisation hold for any of your BPme Pre-order purchases.
bp will never see nor store the details of your nominated cards. Such details are collected, stored and processed by bp's payment service providers, Braintree and PayPal, who process your purchases when you use the BPme app.
For further information regarding Braintree and PayPal and how they encrypt and process payment transactions, see the Braintree and PayPal websites.
1. Open BPme inside your car
The next time you visit a participating BPme store, pull up at a pump and, while still in your car, turn off your engine and open the BPme app.
Confirm your pump number and payment method.
Check that your details are correct and briefly wait for the app to tell you that your pump is unlocked and ready to fill.
2. Fill up
Then, leaving your phone in the car, get out to fill up.
3. Go
Once you’ve finished fuelling, the app will show that you’re all paid up and good to go.
If you choose the wrong pump and you have already hit ‘confirm’ you will need to go into the store where a customer service representative will assist you. If you have started to pump fuel you will need to pay for any fuel in your vehicle.
Please make sure you have selected the correct pump number before you hit ‘confirm’ on the ‘check your details’ step in the app.
BPme is made to be used inside your car. After pulling up at the pump, open BPme inside your stationary vehicle and then leave your phone in the car while you fill up.
Rules about mobile phone usage outside your vehicle have not changed. Customers can safely use the app within an enclosed vehicle with the engine turned off.
The safety of our customers and staff is our number one priority, and we have procedures and signage at all bp stations to communicate safe practices. Our team is trained to monitor forecourt safety and will intervene if they see any unsafe behaviour.
Your receipts are emailed to you at the time of the transaction in the form of a tax invoice. Check your junk folder if you cannot find them.
Your transactions are also saved in BPme and can be viewed at any time. Go to ‘more’ and tap ‘BPme transactions’. Your transactions are organised by date, with your most recent transaction at the top of the list. Tap the transaction you wish to review and the details will be displayed.
In the unlikely event you pay for someone else’s fuel, you will still be required to go in-store to pay for any fuel you have pumped into your own vehicle.
To arrange a refund, you will then need to call our customer support team on 1300 1300 27 for assistance.
As fuel has been dispensed you are liable for payment. We will contact you shortly regarding an alternative method of payment.
As this transaction was done via the BPme app you do not need to go into the store. You will be sent a link via SMS and an email to allow you to pay for your outstanding amount using an alternative payment method to the one that was declined. We will also send you an email with the details of the declined transaction.
Please note, your account will remain locked until your outstanding payment has been paid.
For any further questions, contact our customer support team on 1300 1300 27. bp reserves the right to refer the matter to the local police authority in the event that transactions carried out via a BPme account appear suspicious or your BPme account has had a number of declined transactions.
If your payment has been declined and your BPme account has been locked, you will be sent a link via SMS and an email to allow you to pay for your outstanding amount using an alternative payment method to the one that was declined. You will also receive an email with the details of the declined transaction.
As soon as your payment is processed via the link your BPme account will be unlocked.
All fuel products except for LPG can be purchased via BPme or the BP Plus app. For safety reasons, you are not able to purchase LPG via BPme.
AdBlue is also currently not able to be purchased via BPme, however you are able to purchase it via the BP Plus app at select locations.
The app will notify bp staff to let them know that payment has been made. We expect paying for your fuel using BPme to quickly become a ‘new norm’ at our stations – but you can still give a little wave or thumbs up to staff if you like!
The BPme app will notify you when your selected pump has been hung up correctly by displaying the ‘processing payment’ screen. Once the transaction has processed you will see a ‘payment successful’ message letting you know the transaction is complete. Once you have seen the ‘payment successful’ message on your BPme app you may leave the station.
Yes, you will! If you have enabled BP Rewards in BPme, you will earn points for any pay Pre-order purchases that you place and pay for via BPme. You will be able to see points earned for your purchase on your order summary in BPme, as well as on your tax invoice receipt, which is emailed to your bp account email address.
You will also be able to earn points for your ‘pay in-store’ purchases – just make sure you present your BP Rewards card or Qantas Frequent Flyer card in-store when you pay for your products. A quick any easy option for you here is to use your digital BP Rewards card, accessible via the 'rewards' section of BPme.
To learn more about BP Rewards, visit the BP Rewards website.
Yes, you can now use point to pay for any pre-order purchase made in BPme. If you have a minimum of 500 BP Points, you can choose to redeem your points off for dollars on your next eligble pre-order transaction.
To learn more about BP Rewards, visit the BP Rewards website.
If you accidentally order the wrong products via Pre-order, we recommend that you call the store as soon as possible to inform them of your mistake. They will be able to prepare what you meant to order for you, and if you elected to pay for your purchase via BPme, you can pay for any differences in order price when you arrive in store to pick up your purchase. You can access store phone number information via the ‘store locator’ section of BPme.
If you would like to cancel your order, you will need to call the store you have placed your order with as soon as possible to inform them of your change of mind. If you elected to pay for your purchase via BPme, please email AUcustcare@bp.com with your order information and our friendly customer service team can arrange a refund for you.
This depends on which stage of the process you have reached.
If you have already pumped your fuel, the BPme app will attempt to reconnect and complete the transaction. If the transaction cannot be processed, we will contact you via SMS and email to arrange an alternative way to for you to pay.
If BPme has advised that your pump is unlocked you will be able to pump your fuel and you should receive a receipt. You can check the pump transaction on your phone when it’s recharged or has reconnected via the ‘view transaction history’ section of the 'account' tab – but if you’re not sure or would like to check, please go into the store and a customer service representative will assist you.
If you have any questions about this process, please contact bp on 1300 1300 27 or at AUcustcare@bp.com
This depends on which stage of your order you have reached.
If you have not placed your order and are still browsing the Pre-order menu, you will not be able to place your order until your phone is back up and running.
If you have already placed your order and your phone dies, no need to worry – the store you are picking up your purchase at will have already received your order and will be busy preparing it for you!
If you experience any other connectivity issues while placing your order, give the store you have placed your order at a call and they can confirm if they have received your order. You can find store phone number details in the ‘store locator’ section of BPme.