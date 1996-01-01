First, download the free BPme app from the Apple App Store or Google Play store.

You’ll be asked to register your first name, last name, email, and mobile number to create a bp account. When you log in to BPme for the first time after registering your details, you’ll be asked to enter your mobile number too – we’ll send you a text to verify it. Next, enter your Visa, MasterCard, Amex or PayPal details. You can add more than one method of payment if you like.

Now you’re all set up and ready to go!



If you would like to pay for your purchases with a BP Plus fuel card, download the BP Plus app instead, tailored to your business needs. You can find out more about the BP Plus app on the BP Plus app section of the website.

If you do not receive your ‘welcome to bp’ email after registering, or if you have issues verifying your email account, please contact bp on 1300 1300 27 or AUcustcare@bp.com.

