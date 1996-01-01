bp Ultimate Unleaded is our most advanced performance petrol with a minimum octane number of 98 and an innovative formulation that cleans away the harmful dirt in your engine and helps stop it coming back.
It’s our best ever fuel for cleaning and protecting petrol engines, delivering ultimate performance for your car!
You can’t get top performance if your engine isn’t clean – that’s why we recommend bp Ultimate Unleaded for your daily drive.
Harmful engine deposits - ‘dirt’ - can form and build-up over time on critical engine parts, such as the intake valves and fuel injectors.
It can form and bake onto metal surfaces in engines in much the same way as black sticky dirt can build up in ovens and on barbecues. This is a result of the fuels and lubricants operating under the extreme temperatures and pressures inside the engine.
Dirt is a hidden enemy that could be lurking in your engine. When it builds up on critical engine parts it can contribute to:
A build-up of dirt can create more dirt within the engine – it’s a vicious cycle.
Keeping engines clean and protected helps them work as the manufacturer intended and helps keep them performing as they should. That’s why bp Ultimate fuels are specially formulated to clean engines and protect them from dirt build up.
For petrol engines to perform as the manufacturer intended, the critical components that need to be kept clean are the intake valves and the fuel injectors.
In older technology port fuel injection (PFI) engines, fuel is sprayed onto the back of the intake valves. A build-up of dirt on these valves can interfere with the evaporation of the fuel. In newer technology direct injection (DI) engines, fuel is injected directly into the combustion chamber. The fuel is forced though tiny holes – about the diameter of a human hair – in the injector tip at high pressure to achieve a good, even fuel spray. Even a small amount of dirt build-up in the fuel injector holes can interfere with this process, restricting fuel flow and leading to an uneven spray which doesn’t burn as efficiently.
As a result, your car’s performance can suffer, and it can run less smoothly and less efficiently. Eventually dirt can lead to critical parts of the engine needing repair and could even lead to vehicle breakdown.
bp Ultimate Unleaded contains our best ever engine cleaning technology that cleans and protects your engine as you drive.
Specially formulated to clean dirt in both old and new engines, it contains millions of molecules that clean critical engine parts with every drop and work in two clever ways:
• They REMOVE dirt by attaching to existing dirt and dragging it away from critical engine parts. The dirt mixes with the fuel and is then safely burnt in the engine.
• They PREVENT the build-up of dirt by attaching to clean metal surfaces in engines, forming a protective layer which helps stop dirt binding onto the metal.
bp Ultimate Unleaded starts working from your very first fill and with ongoing use forms a barrier against dirt on critical engine parts to help protect against further dirt build-up, which helps keep your petrol engine working as the manufacturer intended and performing at its best.
Our advanced performance petrol, bp Ultimate Unleaded, is our best ever cleaning fuel for petrol engines. It starts fighting the effects of dirt the moment you start your engine and is designed, with ongoing use, to deliver:
Choose our highest octane petrol, bp Ultimate Unleaded, every time you fill up to clean and protect your engine and help maximise and maintain the performance of your car.