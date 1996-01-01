bp Ultimate Diesel is our most advanced performance diesel fuel with an innovative formulation that cleans away the harmful dirt in your engine and helps protect it coming back.
You can’t get top performance if your engine isn’t clean – that’s why we recommend bp Ultimate Diesel for your daily drive.
Harmful engine deposits - ‘dirt’ - can form and build-up over time on critical engine parts, such as fuel injectors.
It can form and bake onto metal surfaces in engines in much the same way as black sticky dirt can build up in ovens and on barbecues. This is a result of the fuels and lubricants operating under the extreme temperatures and pressures inside the engine.
Dirt is a hidden enemy that could be lurking in your engine. When it builds up on critical engine parts it can contribute to:
A build-up of dirt can create more dirt within the engine – it’s a vicious cycle.
Keeping engines clean and protected helps them work as the manufacturer intended and helps keep them performing as they should. That’s why bp Ultimate fuels are specially formulated to clean engines and protect them from dirt build up.
For diesel engines to perform as the manufacturer intended, the critical components that need to be kept clean are the fuel injectors.
In current technology direct injection (DI) engines, fuel is injected directly into the combustion chamber. The fuel is forced though tiny holes – about the diameter of a human hair – in the injector tip at high pressure to achieve a good, even fuel spray. Even a small amount of dirt build-up in the fuel injector holes can interfere with this process, restricting fuel flow and leading to an uneven spray which doesn’t burn as efficiently.
As a result, your vehicle’s performance can suffer, and it can run less smoothly and less efficiently. Eventually dirt can lead to critical parts of the engine needing repair or replacement and could even lead to breakdown.
bp Ultimate Diesel contains our best ever cleaning technology that delivers ultimate performance for your diesel car.
Specially formulated to clean dirt in both old and new engines, bp Ultimate Diesel contains millions of molecules that clean critical engine parts with every drop and work in two clever ways:
• They REMOVE dirt by attaching to existing dirt and dragging it away from critical engine parts. The dirt mixes with the fuel and is then safely burnt in the engine
.• They PREVENT the build-up of dirt by attaching to clean metal surfaces in engines, forming a protective layer which helps stop dirt binding onto the metal.
bp Ultimate Diesel starts working from your very first fill and with ongoing use forms a barrier against dirt on critical engine parts to help protect against further dirt build-up, which helps keep your diesel engine working as the manufacturer intended and performing at its best.
Our advanced performance fuel, bp Ultimate Diesel, is our best ever cleaning fuel for diesel engines. It starts fighting the effects of dirt the moment you start your engine and is designed, with ongoing use, to deliver :
• More performance and enhanced responsiveness
• Improved efficiency, taking you further between fill-ups
• A smoother drive
• And it can help avoid an unexpected trip to the mechanic.
Choose bp Ultimate Diesel, every time you fill up - it cleans dirt and can help restore and protect the performance of your diesel vehicle.
Disclaimer:
Actual benefits may not be attainable for all vehicles, and may vary due to vehicle type, vehicle condition, driving style, driving conditions and other factors.