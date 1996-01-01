Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. Promotions

Promotions

Check out our monthly food and drink offers as well as other promotions

Retail offers

See the terms and conditions and participating sites for retail offers and specials.

BP Plus American Express offer

Switch your payment method to American Express and you will pay 0% card service fees on your BP Plus account payment.

For wherever you're going

When you’re on the road or just on the go, here at bp, we have everything you need to keep you on your journey.

BP Rewards Exclusive Offer

Join BP Rewards and fill up for a chance to win tickets to the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final!

BP Ultimate weekend

BP is giving you a chance to win the BP Ultimate weekend for two at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 in October valued at up to $5,000.*

Win 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final tickets

As the official fuel partner of Hawthorn Football club, bp are giving away tickets to the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series and 1000 mini Sherrin footballs!*