Uber Pro x bp Adelaide Grand Final 2025 Promotion

Win Double Passes to the bp Adelaide Grand Final 2025!
Calling all Gold, Platinum or Diamond Uber Pro drivers or delivery partners in South Australia!
Don’t miss your chance to win one of 50 ‘Double Passes to bp Adelaide Grand Final’.
To gain one entry into the draw, simply:
- Purchase any eligible fuel (E10, 91, 95, Ultimate 98, Diesel, Ultimate Diesel) from a participating BP Rewards Unlocked Store
- At the time of purchase, scan your registered BP Rewards card via the Uber Pro App
Each qualifying purchase = 1 automatic entry. You can enter multiple times.
The Prize Includes
50 x Double passes to bp Adelaide Grand Final
Event Dates: Between 28/11/2025 and 30/11/2025
Offer valid until 28/09/2025 (inclusive). T&Cs apply^.