Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences
Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. Promotions
  4. Uber Pro x bp Adelaide Grand Final 2025 Promotion

Uber Pro x bp Adelaide Grand Final 2025 Promotion

uber-bpru-adelaide-grand-final-2025

Win Double Passes to the bp Adelaide Grand Final 2025!

Calling all Gold, Platinum or Diamond Uber Pro drivers or delivery partners in South Australia!

 

Don’t miss your chance to win one of 50 ‘Double Passes to bp Adelaide Grand Final’.

 

To gain one entry into the draw, simply:

  1. Purchase any eligible fuel (E10, 91, 95, Ultimate 98, Diesel, Ultimate Diesel) from a participating BP Rewards Unlocked Store
  2. At the time of purchase, scan your registered BP Rewards card via the Uber Pro App

Each qualifying purchase = 1 automatic entry. You can enter multiple times.

 

The Prize Includes

50 x Double passes to bp Adelaide Grand Final

Event Dates: Between 28/11/2025 and 30/11/2025

Find your nearest bp site
Offer valid until 28/09/2025 (inclusive). T&Cs apply^.
See here for full terms and conditions.