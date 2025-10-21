BP Rewards Tottenham Promotion 2025

Scan BP Rewards between 24 September 2025 and 21 October 2025 and you could win!^
OR
To enter, simply:
- Become a BP Rewards member
- Purchase any fuel, shop or fuel & shop items from a participating store (exclusions apply)
- Scan your BP Rewards card or BP Rewards-linked Qantas Frequent Flyer card
The more times you fill up and scan, the more chances you’ll have to win! T&Cs apply^.
Experience for you and 1 companion valued up to $10,000
Travel Dates: Between 19/02/2026 and 24/02/2026 (inclusive).
See full terms and conditions here.
The terms and conditions of this offer incorporate the BP Rewards & BPme Terms and Conditions, except to the extent of any inconsistency, in which case these terms will prevail.