BP Rewards Tottenham Promotion 2025

au-bp-rewards-tottenham

Scan to Score!

Scan BP Rewards between 24 September 2025 and 21 October 2025 and you could win!^ 

 

- 1 of 3 Tottenham Hotspurs Matchday Experiences for 2 in London

OR

- 1 of 400 co-branded Tottenham footballs

 

To enter, simply:

- Become a BP Rewards member

- Purchase any fuel, shop or fuel & shop items from a participating store (exclusions apply)

- Scan your BP Rewards card or BP Rewards-linked Qantas Frequent Flyer card

 

The more times you fill up and scan, the more chances you’ll have to win! T&Cs apply^.

Join BP Rewards

Tottenham Hotspurs Matchday Experience for 2 in London includes:

Experience for you and 1 companion valued up to $10,000

Travel Dates: Between 19/02/2026 and 24/02/2026 (inclusive).

 

  • Return Economy Airfares for two (2) adults from the winner's nearest Australian capital city to London, United Kingdom
  • Five (5) Nights’ Accommodation in a twin-share room
  • Two (2) Tickets to attend a Tottenham Hotspur match during the travel period; and
  • Spending Money AUD $500 per prize, provided as a prepaid VISA gift card.
3 prizes available. Total prize value may vary depending on travel and accommodation pricing
Offer valid until 21/10/2025 (inclusive). T&Cs apply^.
^AU residents 18+ only. Between 12.01am AEST 24/09/25 & 11.59pm AEST 21/10/25, make any eligible fuel or shop purchase (excl apply e.g. tobacco, fleet & gift cards) from participating BP Rewards Stores in AU (& at time of purchase scan your BP Rewards card or BP Rewards linked Qantas Frequent Flyer Card) or via BPme App OR first sign up to BP Rewards via www.bprewards.com.au, www.qantas.com/bp or the BPme App, before making a qualifying purchase to get auto entry into draw. 1 draw: 30/10/25 12pm AEST Suite 51A 23 Norton St, Leichhardt, NSW 2040. Up to 403 total prizes: up to 3 Tottenham Hotspurs Matchday Experiences for 2 in London at $10,000 each and up to 400 Tottenham and bp Co-Branded Footballs (notional value $50 each prize). All winners told by email. Entrants will get future marketing from Promoter. Promoter: BP Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 53 004 085 616). Authorised under: ACT TP25/01990, SA T25/1506, NSW TP/00765.

See full terms and conditions here.

 

The terms and conditions of this offer incorporate the BP Rewards & BPme Terms and Conditions, except to the extent of any inconsistency, in which case these terms will prevail.