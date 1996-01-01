To celebrate World EV Day, save 15%* off EV charging at bp pulse between 7-9 September.

Terms and Conditions

*15% off the retail charging price at all bp pulse EV charging sites for bp pulse customers between 12:01am Saturday 7 September and 11:59pm Monday 9 September (The Offer). The Offer only applies to the retail charging price. Other fees and charges may apply. The Offer is only available at participating bp pulse EV charging sites. For participating locations please download the bp pulse app.

Where a bp pulse customer is also entitled to a discount via an Uber Pro demand partnership with bp pulse (see here), Uber Pro customers will also receive a minimum of 15% off the retail charging price.

The Offer can only be activated by bp pulse customers who have completed the following steps prior to charging their vehicle:

(a) Downloaded or updated the bp pulse app (on a compatible smartphone).

(b) Logged into the bp pulse app as an account holder and added their valid credit card information within their account.

Discounts cannot be applied after a charge session has begun or has been completed. The Offer may be withdrawn at any time and without notice. bp pulse accepts no responsibility in respect to any damage or loss to a member caused through their use of, or lack of availability of bp pulse equipment to charge their vehicle. Customers should review the bp pulse terms and conditions and privacy policy. These terms and conditions are subject to change from time to time.