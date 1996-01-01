Whether it’s a new food or beverage offer, establishing a contract to ensure safe, efficient construction of a new petrol station, or securing intellectual property rights, bp's procurement team facilitates the purchase of goods and services for retail, marketing, technology, capital works, logistics, legal, human resources and information technology.
This information is relevant to third-party suppliers of goods and services to the bp fuels marketing business in Australia including capital project and maintenance services, marketing and technology, utilities and other indirect services such as legal, human resources, information technology, etc.
For information relating to third-party New Zealand suppliers see the bp New Zealand website.
The preferred channel varies based on the type of transaction and the amount.
For approved low value, low frequency non-travel related purchases, bp accepts MasterCard as a method of payment.
To apply for MasterCard merchant facilities, please contact your financial institution or visit MasterCard website.
For those suppliers who do not have MasterCard merchant facilities, please sign up with PayPal (or an alternate payment services provider) and submit your approved invoice to bp for payment. For further information and to register for a PayPal account, please visit PayPal website.
Please note both MasterCard and PayPal attract a nominal fee. Suppliers are advised to review the service providers' terms and conditions carefully.
For transactions that do not qualify for credit card, bp's preferred method of payment is via a Purchase Order which is subject to our terms and conditions or a pre-negotiated contract.
There are some exceptions where bp will pay for specific services or transactions without reference to a purchase order, including:
Before submitting any invoices, please ensure you contact your bp representative for guidance. Once approved, invoices should be sent to arbau@bp.com
Please make sure that you document the name and email address of your bp representative on the invoice.
The Purchase order or invoice against contract method is our preferred way to transact with third-party suppliers. This method is typically utilised for our fuels marketing business. The purchase of goods and services are subject to bp’s terms and conditions.
Examples of business scenarios include:
The type of purchase order or invoice against contract channel adopted and the obligations of suppliers will vary based on the type of engagement or remuneration structure that has been agreed between bp and the supplier. Please reach out to your bp representative for guidance.
For services against a PO, the supplier creates the service entry sheet on behalf of bp and submits it for approval.
For supplying of materials against a PO, the goods receipt is always performed by bp.
The Ariba Network is a web based portal for suppliers to interact with bp to manage contracts, raise invoices and request payments.
Visit the SAP Ariba website for more information on a Standard account. Suppliers can also unlock additional features by upgrading to an Enterprise account (fees may apply).
For more information visit bp's Supplier Support portal.
All suppliers are expected to follow the Code of Conduct, Health & Safety Policy and Supplier Expectations.
For queries related to bp's purchasing and payment process email: anzsuppliersupport@bp.com
For technical support on Ariba submit a customer support request via the help centre in Ariba or call 1800 766 694