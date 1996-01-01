Transacting with us

Whether it’s a new food or beverage offer, establishing a contract to ensure safe, efficient construction of a new petrol station, or securing intellectual property rights, bp's procurement team facilitates the purchase of goods and services for retail, marketing, technology, capital works, logistics, legal, human resources and information technology.

This information is relevant to third-party suppliers of goods and services to the bp fuels marketing business in Australia including capital project and maintenance services, marketing and technology, utilities and other indirect services such as legal, human resources, information technology, etc.

For information relating to third-party New Zealand suppliers see the bp New Zealand website.

