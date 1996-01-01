Procurement

Please note both MasterCard and PayPal attract a nominal fee. Suppliers are advised to review the service providers' terms and conditions carefully.

For those suppliers who do not have MasterCard merchant facilities, please sign up with PayPal (or an alternate payment services provider) and submit your approved invoice to BP for payment. For further information and to register for a PayPal account, please visit PayPal website .

Process

1. Contact your bp representative to approve the method of payment

Before supplying any goods to, or commencing any services on-behalf of bp, please ensure you contact your bp representative to qualify the purchase for credit card.

2. Send invoice to your bp representative for verification of the charges

Once any goods and/or services have been supplied to and accepted by bp, please send a copy of the invoice to your bp representative to verify the charges.

3. Process credit card transaction or submit invoice via PayPal for processing

Once the charges have been verified, request the credit card details from your bp representative and process the payment.

For suppliers without MasterCard merchant facilities, submit the invoice to your nominated bp representative via PayPal (email notification) for payment.

4. PayPal only: bp representative to process payment

The bp representative will receive an interactive email from PayPal to enter their credit card details and process the payment.