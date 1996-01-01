Procurement

Below you will find information about ordering and payment methods, SAP Ariba and expectations when transacting with bp
This information is relevant to third-party suppliers of goods and services to the bp fuels marketing business in New Zealand including capital project and maintenance services, marketing and technology, utilities and other indirect services such as legal, human resources, information technology, etc.
The preferred channel varies based on the type of transaction and the amount.
Credit Card
For approved low value, low frequency non-travel related purchases, bp accepts MasterCard as a method of payment.
Non-purchase order invoice
Payment channel for approved categories only. Examples include government agencies, public services, insurance, utilities, sponsorship.
Purchase order or invoice against contract
Preferred channel for the purchase of goods and/or services which is subject to bp's standard terms and conditions of purchase or references an agreement.
For those suppliers who do not have MasterCard merchant facilities, please sign up with PayPal (or an alternate payment services provider) and submit your approved invoice to BP for payment. For further information and to register for a PayPal account, please visit PayPal website.
Please note both MasterCard and PayPal attract a nominal fee. Suppliers are advised to review the service providers' terms and conditions carefully.
1. Contact your bp representative to approve the method of payment
Before supplying any goods to, or commencing any services on-behalf of bp, please ensure you contact your bp representative to qualify the purchase for credit card.
2. Send invoice to your bp representative for verification of the charges
Once any goods and/or services have been supplied to and accepted by bp, please send a copy of the invoice to your bp representative to verify the charges.
3. Process credit card transaction or submit invoice via PayPal for processing
Once the charges have been verified, request the credit card details from your bp representative and process the payment.
For suppliers without MasterCard merchant facilities, submit the invoice to your nominated bp representative via PayPal (email notification) for payment.
4. PayPal only: bp representative to process payment
The bp representative will receive an interactive email from PayPal to enter their credit card details and process the payment.
Before submitting any invoices, please ensure you contact your bp representative for guidance. Once approved, invoices should be sent to arbnz@bp.com Please make sure that you document the name and email address of your bp representative on the invoice.
1. Contact your bp representative to approve the method of payment
Before commencing any services on-behalf of bp, please ensure you contact your bp representative to qualify the purchase of a non-PO channel.
2. Send invoice to bp via email
Invoices related to services performed on-behalf of New Zealand bp entities should be sent to arbnz@bp.com in TIFF, JPEG or PDF format.
3. The invoice is scanned and electronically routed for coding
Key pieces of information are extracted from the invoice during scanning which is used for compliance and matching purposes.
Non-compliant invoices will be rejected by accounts payable and returned to the sender. Compliant invoices will be routed to the nominated bp representative for verification and coding.
4. Invoice is coded and sent to finance
Once the invoice has been coded, it is then sent to a finance representative for approval and payment.
If rejected, suppliers will be notified via email.
The type of purchase order or invoice against contract channel adopted and the obligations of suppliers will vary based on the type of engagement or remuneration structure that has been agreed between bp and the supplier. Please reach out to your bp representative for guidance.
For services against a PO, the supplier creates the service entry sheet on behalf of bp and submits it for approval.
For supplying of materials against a PO, the goods receipt is always performed by bp.
1. Order raised by bp business representative
2. Interactive email received containing the order from bp
3. Order confirmation performed by the supplier
4. Goods and/or services delivered to bp
5. Service entry sheet submitted by the supplier
6. Service entry sheet approved by bp business requestor
7. Electronic invoice submitted by the supplier
8. Payment
The Ariba Network is a web based portal for suppliers to interact with bp to manage contracts, raise invoices and request payments.
Visit the SAP Ariba website for more information on a Standard account. Suppliers can also unlock additional features by upgrading to a Enterprise account (fees may apply).
For queries related to Ariba Network or bp's purchasing and payment process, please email:
For technical support on the Ariba Network, please contact the Ariba Helpdesk by submitting a customer support request via the Help Centre in the Ariba Network, or contact:
New Zealand: 0800 446 018