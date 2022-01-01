Site traffic information and cookies

Community

bp strives to be a world-class operator, a responsible corporate citizen and a great employer. We believe we have a positive role to play in meeting growing energy demand around the world and we are committed to the communities in which we operate.

 

While we proudly wear the livery of one of the world’s most recognisable brands, many of our stores are owned and operated by Kiwi business-people. We are proud to employ more than 3,000 New Zealanders across our wider operations.

IRB in water

Surf Life Saving NZ

bp and Surf Life Saving NZ have been working together since 1968 - this is believed to be the longest unbroken corporate partnership in New Zealand history
BP staff amongst the judges at a BP Business Challenge

The Young Enterprise Trust

bp and The Young Enterprise Trust have been working together since 1993 to support young Kiwis in learning the skills of innovation, leadership and teamwork
BP team volunteering at Heart Kids camp

Heart Kids NZ

bp has supported Heart Kids NZ in fundraising initiatives since 2019 and in 2020 provided support to help volunteers and families travel to the annual Heart Kids summer camp.
pink caravan

Pink Caravan

Since 2017, bp has provided support to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ to help the Pink Caravan-'Pinkie’s' travel around the country to boost breast health awareness.
Gift Card

bp Gift Cards

bp Gift Cards are practical and convenient, making them an ideal gift or prize. They can be used to pay for petrol as well as any other item at a bp store.
Car icon

Safe driving

