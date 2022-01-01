While we proudly wear the livery of one of the world’s most recognisable brands, many of our stores are owned and operated by Kiwi business-people. We are proud to employ more than 3,000 New Zealanders across our wider operations.
bp and Surf Life Saving NZ have been working together since 1968 - this is believed to be the longest unbroken corporate partnership in New Zealand history
bp and The Young Enterprise Trust have been working together since 1993 to support young Kiwis in learning the skills of innovation, leadership and teamwork
bp has supported Heart Kids NZ in fundraising initiatives since 2019 and in 2020 provided support to help volunteers and families travel to the annual Heart Kids summer camp.
Since 2017, bp has provided support to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ to help the Pink Caravan-'Pinkie’s' travel around the country to boost breast health awareness.