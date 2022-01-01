Helpdesk: 0800 800 027
Online: Contact us
Note - Our helpdesk operates from 9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through to Friday.
BPMe enquiries
Online: Contact us
Please contact our helpdesk
Phone: 0800 800 540
or alternatively contact your BP Business Manager.
Air bp enquiries
Online: Contact us
Phone: 027 692 3888
General enquiries and customer ordering:
0800 CASTROL (227 876)
Technical enquiries: 0800 10 40 60
PO Box 99873
Auckland 1149
Phone: 0800 800 027
PO Box 1859
Wellington 6140
Phone: 0800 800 027