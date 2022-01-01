Site traffic information and cookies

Contact us

Use the contact information below if you require further information

General enquiries

Helpdesk: 0800 800 027

Online: Contact us

Note - Our helpdesk operates from 9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through to Friday.

 

BPMe enquiries 

Online: Contact us

 

 

 

 

Media enquiries

Contact: BP Media team
Phone: 0800 800 027
Email: bppressANZ@bp.com

Business customers

Please contact our helpdesk

Phone: 0800 800 540

or alternatively contact your BP Business Manager.

 

Air bp enquiries

Online: Contact us

Phone: 027 692 3888

Castrol enquiries

General enquiries and customer ordering:

0800 CASTROL (227 876)
Technical enquiries: 0800 10 40 60

Our offices

BP National Office

PO Box 99873

Auckland 1149

Phone: 0800 800 027

Find us on Google maps

Wellington Regional Office

PO Box 1859

Wellington 6140
Phone: 0800 800 027

Find us on Google maps