Complaint Process

We are always looking for ways to improve our bp plus service to you. If something has gone wrong, we want to know. Please send an email to customerenquiries@se1.bp.com and tell us what has happened and how we can resolve matters. If you have any documents or correspondence that will help us understand your complaint, please attach them to the email. When we receive your complaint, we will:

Acknowledge your complaint within 1-2 working days.

Gather and evaluate information about your complaint.

Respond to you within 20 working days.



Alternatively you can call us on 0800 800 027.

Taking a Complaint Further

If we cannot agree on how to resolve the complaint, you can contact Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL). FSCL are an independent, not-for-profit, external dispute resolution scheme approved by the Minister of Consumer Affairs. FSCL’s service does not cost you anything and they will help resolve the complaint.

You can contact FSCL by calling 0800 347 257; by emailing complaints@fscl.org.nz; through FSCL’s website: www.fscl.org.nz; or by writing to: FSCL PO Box 5967 WELLINGTON 6011.